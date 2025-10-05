Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast | File

Mumbai: A special court set up under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act recently framed charges against the remaining four accused in the 2019 bomb blast case carried out by Naxalites in Jambhulkheda in Gadchiroli district. Therefore, the trial against these accused will begin soon.

On May 1, 2019, Naxalites had triggered a landmine blast in Jambhulkheda. In which 15 Gadchiroli police personnel were martyred and 1 private vehicle driver died. In this case, the NIA court had framed charges against four of the total eight accused in May 2024.

Also Watch

However, the case against Satyanarayan Rani alias Kiran, Parasram Tulavi, Somse Madavi and Kisan Hidami was separated as they challenged the application of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MOCCA). The High Court accepted the arguments of all the four accused and quashed the MOCCA against them. The NIA challenged this decision in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court quashed the High Court order, paving the way for framing of charges against them under the IPC. Against the same backdrop, the special court also framed charges against the four remaining accused under the IPC. Therefore, the trial in this case will also begin.