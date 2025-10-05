 Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast

Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast

A special NIA court has framed charges against four remaining accused in the 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite bomb blast case. The trial will commence soon. The attack resulted in the deaths of 15 police personnel and one civilian driver.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast | File

Mumbai: A special court set up under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act recently framed charges against the remaining four accused in the 2019 bomb blast case carried out by Naxalites in Jambhulkheda in Gadchiroli district. Therefore, the trial against these accused will begin soon.

On May 1, 2019, Naxalites had triggered a landmine blast in Jambhulkheda. In which 15 Gadchiroli police personnel were martyred and 1 private vehicle driver died. In this case, the NIA court had framed charges against four of the total eight accused in May 2024.

Also Watch

However, the case against Satyanarayan Rani alias Kiran, Parasram Tulavi, Somse Madavi and Kisan Hidami was separated as they challenged the application of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MOCCA). The High Court accepted the arguments of all the four accused and quashed the MOCCA against them. The NIA challenged this decision in the Supreme Court.

FPJ Shorts
Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast
Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast
Sharad Purnima 2025: Know All About Date, Time, Rituals & More
Sharad Purnima 2025: Know All About Date, Time, Rituals & More
'No Teacher Should Be Assigned Non-Teaching Duties,' Says Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains
'No Teacher Should Be Assigned Non-Teaching Duties,' Says Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains
SSC CGL 2025 Exam City Slip Releases Today; Re-Exam On October 14
SSC CGL 2025 Exam City Slip Releases Today; Re-Exam On October 14
Read Also
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch On September 30 Receives 'NMI' IATA Code; Know...
article-image

The Supreme Court quashed the High Court order, paving the way for framing of charges against them under the IPC. Against the same backdrop, the special court also framed charges against the four remaining accused under the IPC. Therefore, the trial in this case will also begin.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast

Gadchiroli Bombing Case: Charges Framed Against Four Accused In 2019 Jambhulkheda Naxalite Blast

Thane Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By Friends Over Dispute In Bhiwandi; 3 Arrested

Thane Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By Friends Over Dispute In Bhiwandi; 3 Arrested

'Women Not Salaried Voters Bound To You': Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams PM Modi Over...

'Women Not Salaried Voters Bound To You': Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams PM Modi Over...

Mumbai: Special Corruption Court Acquits Junior Engineer In Bribery Case Over Hotel Repairs

Mumbai: Special Corruption Court Acquits Junior Engineer In Bribery Case Over Hotel Repairs

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On...

Navi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On...