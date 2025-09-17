Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch On September 30 Receives 'NMI' IATA Code; Know Flight Schedules, Ticket Booking & More | FPJ

Mumbai: The most-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), located near Panvel and Ulwe, is scheduled to launch by the close of September 2025, offering an additional air travel choice for residents of Mumbai. Created to address the increasing demand for air travel, NMIA has the IATA location code “NMI,” whereas the current Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport keeps the code “BOM.” The ICAO code for NMIA is VANM.

IATA codes standardize identification in the worldwide aviation and freight industries, simplifying ticketing and baggage labeling. ICAO codes are important for air traffic management and flight activities. When booking flights, travellers must confirm the airport code, as NMIA will be marked as NMI.

Travelers can reserve flights from NMIA by utilizing airline websites or comparison apps such as MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip. Once users has chosen their departure and arrival locations, travel dates, and desired flight times, they can finalise their bookings. When opened, the NMI code will display on tickets.

IndiGo and Akasa Air are the first airlines confirmed to fly from NMIA. IndiGo will commence with 18 daily flights to more than 15 cities, increasing to 79 by March 2026, featuring 14 international destinations. Akasa Air intends to operate approximately 100 domestic flights each week at first, increasing to more than 300 domestic and 50 international flights weekly by November 2026.

Visitors traveling to NMIA for the first time must follow airport guidelines, arriving no less than two hours ahead of domestic flights, carrying electronic gadgets in their hand luggage, and making sure they have their boarding passes and IDs ready for security checks. It is essential to follow airport signs for check-in and boarding, as well as to verify the availability of NMIA on flight booking websites.