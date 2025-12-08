 Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall
Palghar Tragedy: Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank, Police Suspect Accidental Fall

The child, Mehtaj Mustafa Shaikh, a resident of Kararibad, Khadija Building in Nalasopara (West), had been missing since December 3. According to police, Mehtaj had stepped out of his home around 1 pm without informing his parents.

Megha Parmar Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Palghar tragedy: Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Nalasopara water tank | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 08: In a shocking development, police recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy from a building’s water tank in the Taki Pada area of Nalasopara on Monday, sending shockwaves through the locality.

Child Missing Since December 3

The child, Mehtaj Mustafa Shaikh, a resident of Kararibad, Khadija Building in Nalasopara (West), had been missing since December 3. According to police, Mehtaj had stepped out of his home around 1 pm without informing his parents.

When he did not return by evening, the family began searching for him but found no trace. The next day, on December 4, they registered a missing person’s complaint at the Nalasopara police station, following which a kidnapping case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

Body Found After Foul Smell Alerted Residents

On Monday morning, residents of the building noticed a foul smell coming from the water tank located in the compound. When they opened the tank, they were stunned to find Mehtaj’s body inside. Police were called to the spot, and the body was retrieved and sent for postmortem.

Tank Lid Was Damaged, Police Suspect Accident

According to officials, the iron lid of the tank was broken, and residents had placed a wooden board over it as a temporary cover. Police suspect that Mehtaj may have accidentally fallen into the tank while wandering outside, leading to his drowning.

Case Registered Under ADR

The police are currently investigating the matter under an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

