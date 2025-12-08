Maharashtra Politics: Muted Start To Winter Session As Both Houses Adjourn On Day 1

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives in the Vidhan Bhavan premises for the legislate winter session opening day proceedings on Monday at Nagpur | File Photo

Nagpur, Dec 08: Day 1 of the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature was as cold and listless as the sub-9-degree C weather outside. Within minutes of the start, both the houses adjourned for the day after passing a motion of condolence for the departed members. Contrary to expectations, the opposition did not make its presence felt by noisy protests and ruckus neither inside the house nor outside on the stairs.

Vande Mataram Sung Twice Amid Song Controversy Context

Proceedings began on a sedate note with the singing of Vande Mataram. But there was a twist to it. Both the houses sang the Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay anthem twice over, in its abridged form and then played the original composition, to mark completion of 150 years of its creation. It echoed the controversy raised by the BJP at the Centre, which has accused the Congress of tinkering with the original song during the Nehru era.

Bills and Supplementary Demands Tabled

This was followed by the tabling of official Bills by some ministers. This official business included the all-important tabling of supplementary budgetary demands by deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar that would be taken up for detailed discussion later in the session.

Patole Flags Short Duration of Session

Before the concluding item of the condolence motion was moved, senior Congress MLA and ex-Speaker Nana Patole, who represents Sakoli constituency in Vidarbha’s Bhandara district, tried to raise his concern over the short duration of the current session. He said this was the reason the government was rushing through the Bills.

Citing the Nagpur Pact, he said it had prescribed a duration of at least six weeks for the Nagpur session. Speaker Rahul Narvekar said there was no point in raking up the matter as the decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee where the opposition has the chance to put forward its view.

Fadnavis Responds, Government Willing to Sit Longer

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened to assure Patole that the house would function as per the fixed norms and rules and that the government was ready to work till late night every day to allow debates and discussions on any matter raised by members. Narvekar then moved the condolence motion and adjourned the Assembly till 10 am on Tuesday.

Upper House Adjourned After Similar Proceeding Pattern

The upper house witnessed a similar pattern before it was adjourned for the day by chairman Ram Shinde. Congress MLC Satej Patil sought the chair’s attention to the problems faced by members in reaching the city because of Indigo Airlines flight cancellations.

He suggested that the government should try to arrange a special flight by Air India each for Mumbai and Pune on Sunday next, the concluding day of the session.

