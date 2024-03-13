Western Railway Announces 8 Pairs Of Holi Special Trains To Multiple Destinations; Check Details

Western Railway Announces 8 Pairs Of Holi Special Trains To Multiple Destinations | Representational image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during this Holi season, Western Railway has decided to run Special Trains on Special Fare.

Train No. 09003/09004 Mumbai Central – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special [04 Trips]

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Friday, 22nd & 29th March, 2024 at 4 pm and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 2.25 pm, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09004 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla on Saturday, 23rd & 30th March, 2024 at 5.25 pm and arrive Mumbai Central at 3.25 pm the next day. Enroute this train will halt Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Abu Road, Marwad Jn, Ajmer, Phulera, Ringas, Rewari, Gurgaon and Delhi Cantt station in both directions.This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09047/09048 Bandra Terminus – Indore Special [4 TRIPS]

Train No. 09047 Bandra Terminus – Indore Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 18th & 25th March, 2024 at 3.10 pm & will reach Indore at 06:30 am the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09048 Indore- Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Indore on Tuesday, 19th & 26th March, 2024 at 9.20 pm & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 12.30 pm the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda and Ujjain station in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches.

Train No. 09029/09030 Valsad – Khatipura (Jaipur) Super Fast Special Train

[4 Trips]

Train No. 09029 Valsad-Khatipura Super Fast Special will depart from Valsad on Thursday, 21st March, 2024 & 28th March, 2024 at 02.45 am and reach Khatipura at 7:30 am the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09030 Khatipura-Valsad Super Fast Special will depart from Khatipura on Thursday, 21st March, 2024 & 28th March, 2024 at 8.45 pm and reach Valsad at 1.00 pm on Friday.Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana Jn, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn., Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Jaipur stations in both directions. This train comprise of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09033/09034 Udhna – Barauni Jn. Special Train [4 Trips]

Train No. 09033 Udhna - Barauni Jn. Special will leave Udhna on Wednesday at 6.00 pm & will reach Barauni Jn. at 04.30 am, the third day i.e Friday. This train will run on 20th & 27th March, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09034 Barauni Jn. - Udhna Special will depart from Barauni Jn. On Friday at 09.25 am & will arrive Udhna at 7.45 pm, the next day. The train will run on 22nd & 29th March, 2024. Enroute, this train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi Jn., Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni Jn., Maihar, Satna, Manikpur Jn., Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara Jn. and Patna Jn. stations in both direction .This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09091/09092 Valsad – Hisar (Weekly) Special Train [2 Trips]

Train No. 09091 Valsad-Hisar Special will depart from Valsad on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at 00.20 am and reach Hisar at 11.40 pm the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09092 Hisar-Valsad Special will depart from Hisar on Sunday, 24th March, 2024 at 07.00 am and reach Hisar at 07.00 am the next day.Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Phulera, Ringas Jn, , Nim Ka Thana, Narnaul, Rewari Jn and Bhiwani Jn stations in both directions. This train comprise of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09013/09014 Udhna – Malda Town Special [4 trips]

Train No. 09013 Udhna - Malda Town Special will depart Udhna at 09.50 hrs. on Thursday, 21st & 28th March, 2024 & will reach Malda Town at 10 pm. on Friday. Similarly, 09014 Malda Town - Udhna Special will depart Malda Town at 09.05 am on Saturday, 23rd & 30th March, 2024 & will arrive Udhna at 11.55 pm the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka Station in both directions.This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 05046/05045 Rajkot – Lalkuan Holi Special [4 Trips]

Train No. 05046 Rajkot – Lalkuan Special will depart from Rajkot on Monday, 25th March, 2024 & 01st April, 2024 at 10.30 pm and reach Lalkuan at 04.05 am on Wednesday. Similarly, Train No. 05045 Lalkuan – Rajkot Special will depart from Lalkuan on Sunday, 24th March, 2024 & 31st March, 2024 at 1.10 pm and reach Rajkot at 6.10 pm the next day.Enroute this train will halt at Wankaner Jn, Surendranagar, Mahesana Jn, Patan, Bhildi Jn, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari, Luni, Jodhpur Jn, Gotan, Merta Road Jn, Degana Jn, Makrana Jn, Kuchaman City, Nawa City, Phulera, Jaipur Jn, Dausa, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Mathura Jn, Mathura Cantt, Hathras City, Kasganj, Soron shukar, Badaun, Bareilly Jn, Bareilly City, Izzatnagar, Bhoji Pura, Baheri and Kichha stations in both directions.This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09335/09336 Indore – Howrah Special [6 trips]

Train No. 09335 Indore - Howrah Special will depart Indore at 11.30 pm on Friday, 15th , 22nd & 29th March, 2024 & will reach Howrah at 06.55 am on Sunday. Similarly, 09336 Howrah - Indore Special will depart Howrah at 5.45 pm on Sunday, 17th, 24th & 31st March, 2024 & will arrive Indore at 00.50 am on Tuesday. Enroute this train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Gaya, Koderma, Parasnath, Nsc Bose J Gomo, Dhanbad, Asansol, Durgapur, and Bardhaman Station in both directions.This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Extension of trips of Train No. 09039/09040 Udhna – Jaynagar Weekly Special

Train No. 09039 Udhna–Jaynagar Special has been extended upto 27th March, 2024. Likewise, Train No. 09040 Jaynagar-Udhna Special has been extended upto 29th March, 2024.

Read Also Western Railway To Run 9 Pairs Of Holi Special Trains To Various Destinations

The booking of Train No. 09003, 09047/09048, 09029, 09033, 09091, 09013, 05046, 09335, as well as for the extended trips of Train No. 09039 will open from 14th March, 2024 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.