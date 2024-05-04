Western Railways' Chief Ticket Inspector Reunites Elderly Man With Family On Duronto Express

Left to Right: Caption... Ramesh Joshi and Mahesh Giri, Chief Ticket Inspector |

Mahesh Giri, Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) of Mumbai Central Division, Western Railway, demonstrated exceptional alertness and compassion on May 3rd, 2024, by reuniting an elderly man with his family aboard the Duronto Express.

"During his duty on Train No. 12267, Mumbai Central – Hapa Duronto Express, Giri was informed that a 74-year-old passenger named Ramesh Joshi had gone missing at Surendranagar station. Acting swiftly upon receiving the information from the passenger's daughter, Giri coordinated with the Rajkot Control office and directed the onboard team to search for the missing passenger" said an official of WR.

"It was discovered that Joshi had fallen near Coach No. M-2 while walking at Surendranagar station. Fortunately, attentive passengers assisted him and alerted the onboard staff. Suffering from amnesia, Joshi could only recall his daughter's name. With meticulous care, Giri and the onboard team verified his identity and safely reunited him with his family" further added officials.

Spokesperson of Western Railway, highlighted that besides their ticket checking duties, WR's ticket checking staff exemplify compassion and humanity. They provide assistance to passengers in various ways, including arranging instant medical aid, helping passengers recover lost items, and reuniting missing individuals with their families.