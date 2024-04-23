MFA League: Somit PT Sparkles In Western Railway Victory

Western Railway produced a good combined performance and handed Income Tax a 3-0 defeat in a Premier Division (Corporate) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the St. Pius College ground, Goregaon, on Tuesday.

Leading Western Railway’s charge to victory was Somit PT who showed good finishing and scored two goals, one in each half. Mervin Stephen scored the other goal to complete the railwaymen’s win.

Meanwhile, South Mumbai United snatched a fighting 2-1 win against Boxer FC in a keenly contested First Division match, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. South Mumbai United scored their goals through the efforts of strikers Rajveer Kesari and Ranvir Malik, while Boxer FC reduced their deficit through Manav Salvi strike.

In a Second Division contest, Jupiter SC eked out a narrow 1-0 win against Carmelites SC to collect the full three points. Striker Pradnesh Kadam struck the decisive winning goal to seal the win.

Results – Second Div: Jupiter SC 1 (Pradnesh Kadam) beat Carmelites SC 0.

First Div: South Mumbai United 2 (Rajveer Kesari, Ranvir Malik) beat Boxer FC 1 (Manav Salvi).

Premier Div (Corporate): Western Railway 3 (Somit PT 2, Mervin Stephen) beat Income Tax 0.