MFA League: Union Bank Of India Beat Income Tax In Premier Division Match

Union Bank of India played with determination and managed to pull off a narrow 1-0 win against Income Tax in a closely contested Premier Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the St. Pius College ground, Goregaon on Wednesday.

Opportunistic striker Brandon Fernandes hit the target in the 33rd minute to help Union Bank take the lead, which they managed to hold on till the final whistle and finish on a winning note and collect the full three points.

Earlier, Jai Thakur saved the day for Soccer A-Z as he scored an equaliser at the death to help his team force a 1-1 draw with Teresarian FC in a Second Division encounter. Allwyn Jadhav scored a goal in the 27th minute to give Teresarians a 1-0 half-time advantage.

Results – Premier Division: Union Bank of India 1 (Brandon Fernandes) beat Income Tax 0.

Hope United FC 3 (Sunny Thakur 2, Selvam Pannir) beat Kalina Rangers-Cheddanagar FC 0.

Second Div: Teresarian FC 1 (Allwyn Jadhav) drew with Soccer A-Z 1 (Jai Thakur)

First Div: United City FC 2 (Minngzat S. 2) beat Waves FC 1 (Maunish K.).

Third Div: Uran FA 2 (Jeerin Cheeran, Kashveer Singh) beat United City 0.