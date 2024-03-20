MFA League: Pallon Shroff's Hat-Trick Propels Bombay Gymkhana To Victory Over Jupiter FC

The impressive performance of ace sharpshooter Pallon Shroff who hit the target thrice was the highlight of Bombay Gymkhana Colts facile 3-0 win against Jupiter FC in a First Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

The dashing striker Shroff struck three quick goals inside the opening 10 minutes to complete his hat-trick and knock the fight out of their opponents.

Earlier, Western Sports Foundation, powered by the brilliance of their dashing and prolific scorer Yash Sanap who scored twice in each half went on to blank Fort United FC by a thumping 4-0 margin in a Third Division encounter played at the Bombay YMCA ground, Mumbai Central.

In another match of the same division, Hunkaar FC easily defeated Dadar XI by a tennis score of 6-1. For Hunkaar FC the goals were scored by Khusal Tandel and Ayappa Dange, both two each while Raju Chauhan and Vikram Vedivela added one while Dadar XI pulled one back through Aditya Jadhav.

Results – Third Div: Chembur FC 0 drew with SG5 Sport Club 0.

Hunkaar FC 6 (Khusal Tandel 2, Ayappa Dange 2, Raju Chauhan, Vikram Vedivela) beat Dadar XI 1 (Aditya Jadhav).

Western Sports Foundation 4 (Yash Sanap 4) beat Fort United FC 0.

SFA Foundation 1 (Dinesh Pawar) beat Vignesha Naicker FC 0.

Second Div: Jolly Boys FC 1 (Shafhan Solkar) drew with D’Souza FA 1 (Saddam Hussain).

First Div: Bombay Gymkhana Colts 3 (Pallon Shroff 3) beat Jupiter FC 0.