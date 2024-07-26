TN: School Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, Dies After Parking Vehicle To Safety; Saves Lives Of 20 Students

The school bus driver, identified as Somalaiyappan (49), ensured he saved the lives of the school students before dying of heart attack which he suffered while driving | X

Coimbatore, July 26: A bus driver in Tamil Nadu showed exemplary and exceptional alertness to save the lives of 20 students even after he suffered a heart attack. The school bus driver, identified as Somalaiyappan (49) who lived KCP Nagar in Vellakoil, ensured he parked the vehicle to safety even though he suffered a heart attack while driving.

Tragically, the driver died due to the heart attack. His brave and selfless act of putting the lives of 20 students above his own and ensuring the kids escape harmless in the incident has led to tributes from netizens who called him a real hero.

The deceased man worked as the bus driver at a private school in Ayyanur and had joined less than a year ago. His wife Lalitha worked as a helper in the bus, news reports quoted the police.

The deceased bus driver's selfless act did not go unnoticed. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin released a statement and paid his tributes to Somalaiyappan. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday also announced Rs 5 lakh to the family of the driver.