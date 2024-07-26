Bengaluru Koramangala PG Murder Video: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Brutally Stabbing Woman As She Cries For Help

The CCTV footage of the brutal murder of a 22-year-old woman from Bihar, who was staying at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bengaluru’s Koramangala, has surfaced online.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night between 11:10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. when an unidentified man with a knife broke into the PG.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused arriving with a bag in his hand and knocking on the victim's door. After the door opens, he enters the room. A few seconds later, the victim and the accused appear in the frame again. Now, the victim is seen crying out as she struggles to escape from the accused's grasp.

According to reports, the police believe the attacker might be someone known to Kriti. A case has been filed at Koramangala Police Station.

The victim has been identified as Kriti Kumari, who used to work in a private company and was staying in an accommodation in Koramangala’s VR layout.

Soon after the fatal incident, the Koramangala police rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene.

It has been more than 48 hours since the brutal killing took place, but the police have not yet been able to arrest the accused.

The police suspect that the accused could be an acquaintance of the woman.

Police will question the victim's former roommate as she may provide leads linking to the murderer, according to reports.

While efforts are underway to arrest him, the police are simultaneously trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder, which, at the time of filing this report, remains unclear.