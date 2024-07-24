Bengaluru Murder: Man Enters Koramangala PG At Night, Slits 22-Yr-Old Bihar Woman’s Throat; Post Crime Visuals Surface

X

In a horrific incident, a 22-year-old woman from Bihar was found dead with her throat slit at a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru’s Koramangala on Tuesday.

As per reports, the police said that the deceased, Kriti Kumari, used to work in a private company and was staying in an accommodation in Koramangala’s VR layout.

Barbaric murder at Koramangala PG in #Bengaluru



Killer walks into the PG building late night, slits the throat of 22YO Kriti Kumari & storms out



Kriti hails from Bihar was working in Bengaluru. Assailant broke into the PG around 11:30 PM, killed her & fled. Cops suspect the… pic.twitter.com/MxhL0DYcIn — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 24, 2024

Reports further suggest that the accused broke into the PG on Tuesday night and with a knife slit the woman’s throat near a room on the third floor of the building. The woman succumbed to the injury on the spot.

Soon after the fatal incident, Koramangala police rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene.

Probe underway

They are currently tracking the accused, who they believe is the woman’s acquaintance, through the CCTV camera installed in and out of the premises.

As it stands the accused has been identified. While efforts are underway to arrest him, police simultaneously are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder, which till the time of filing the report, remains unclear.