 Bengaluru Murder: Man Enters Koramangala PG At Night, Slits 22-Yr-Old Bihar Woman’s Throat; Post Crime Visuals Surface
A 22-year-old Bihar woman was murdered at her paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru's Koramangala on Tuesday

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
X

In a horrific incident, a 22-year-old woman from Bihar was found dead with her throat slit at a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru’s Koramangala on Tuesday. 

As per reports, the police said that the deceased, Kriti Kumari, used to work in a private company and was staying in an accommodation in Koramangala’s VR layout.

Reports further suggest that the accused broke into the PG on Tuesday night and with a knife slit the woman’s throat near a room on the third floor of the building. The woman succumbed to the injury on the spot.

Soon after the fatal incident, Koramangala police rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene.

Probe underway

They are currently tracking the accused, who they believe is the woman’s acquaintance, through the CCTV camera installed in and out of the premises.

As it stands the accused has been identified. While efforts are underway to arrest him, police simultaneously are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder, which till the time of filing the report, remains unclear.

