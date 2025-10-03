 Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Challenged In Supreme Court By Wife Gitanjali Angmo Seeking Immediate Release
Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. He is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court seeking his release. | X @TheEarthNews1 & File Pic

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court seeking his release.

Angmo, in her plea filed through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's detention, besides seeking his immediate release. The plea also questions the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk.

Angmo alleged that she was yet to get a copy of the detention order, in violation of rules.

Moreover, she said, she has had no contact so far with Wangchuk.

Recently, the Ladakh administration rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smokescreen" operation against Wangchuk.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

