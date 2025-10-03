 Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Wholesale Attack On Democracy’ In India During Colombia Visit, BJP Hits Back Hard
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Wholesale Attack On Democracy’ In India During Colombia Visit, BJP Hits Back Hard

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Wholesale Attack On Democracy’ In India During Colombia Visit, BJP Hits Back Hard

Rahul Gandhi added that India could never replicate China’s system of suppressing people,pointing instead to the country’s spiritual traditions and intellectual legacy as sources of resilience.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments at a seminar in Colombia | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments at a seminar in Colombia, where he alleged a “wholesale attack on the democratic system” in India, drew a fierce backlash from the BJP on Thursday.

India Cannot Mirror China’s Authoritarian Path

Speaking at EIA University in Medellín during his South America tour, Gandhi contrasted India’s democratic model with China’s authoritarian system, stressing that India’s strength lies in its diversity and traditions. “India has multiple religions, traditions and languages… Different ideas, religions and traditions require space. The best method for creating that space is democracy,” he said. He warned that the “biggest risk” to India was the erosion of democratic values.

Gandhi added that India could never replicate China’s system of suppressing people,pointing instead to the country’s spiritual traditions and intellectual legacy as sources of resilience. “Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk,” the Leader of the Opposition asserted, insisting that allowing diverse traditions to flourish is essential for India’s future. The BJP wasted no time hitting back. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia posted a clip of Gandhi’s remarks on X, accusing him of repeatedly insulting the country on foreign soil.

FPJ Shorts
IPO Alert: WeWork India Launches ₹3,000 Cr Offer, Anchor Investors Pump In ₹1,348 Cr
IPO Alert: WeWork India Launches ₹3,000 Cr Offer, Anchor Investors Pump In ₹1,348 Cr
Indian Govt Releases Draft Of Online Gaming Act 2025, Welcomes Feedback Till October 31: 10 Key Important Points From The Bill
Indian Govt Releases Draft Of Online Gaming Act 2025, Welcomes Feedback Till October 31: 10 Key Important Points From The Bill
Viral! Fans Create Iconic Garba Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan; Video
Viral! Fans Create Iconic Garba Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock Pakistan; Video
Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments
Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments
Read Also
Sundram Fasteners Posts Record PAT Of ₹134.37 Crore In Q4; FY25 Profit Rises To ₹517 Cr
article-image

BJP Slams Rahul for Remarks in Colombia

“Rahul Gandhi does it again, degrades India on foreign soil. From defaming our democracy in London, to mocking our institutions in the US, now in Colombia he spares no chance to insult Bharat globally,” Bhatia wrote. The BJP has consistently criticised Gandhi for his overseas interventions, claiming they damage India’s global image. The Congress, however, maintains that Gandhi’s comments reflect genuine concern for democratic values. During the Colombia leg of his tour, Gandhi also met Senate President Lidio Gracia as part of his four-nation South American outreach.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Challenged In Supreme Court By Wife Gitanjali Angmo Seeking...

Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Challenged In Supreme Court By Wife Gitanjali Angmo Seeking...

Finance Ministry Orders Fact-Based Inquiry After Wintrack Inc Alleges Corruption, Harassment By...

Finance Ministry Orders Fact-Based Inquiry After Wintrack Inc Alleges Corruption, Harassment By...

Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted With Cloudy Skies & Gusty Wind

Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted With Cloudy Skies & Gusty Wind

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Wholesale Attack On Democracy’ In India During Colombia...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Wholesale Attack On Democracy’ In India During Colombia...

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi To Visit India After UNSC Waiver, First Such Trip Since...

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi To Visit India After UNSC Waiver, First Such Trip Since...