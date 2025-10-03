Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Wholesale Attack On Democracy’ In India During Colombia Visit, BJP Hits Back Hard

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments at a seminar in Colombia | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments at a seminar in Colombia, where he alleged a “wholesale attack on the democratic system” in India, drew a fierce backlash from the BJP on Thursday.

India Cannot Mirror China’s Authoritarian Path

Speaking at EIA University in Medellín during his South America tour, Gandhi contrasted India’s democratic model with China’s authoritarian system, stressing that India’s strength lies in its diversity and traditions. “India has multiple religions, traditions and languages… Different ideas, religions and traditions require space. The best method for creating that space is democracy,” he said. He warned that the “biggest risk” to India was the erosion of democratic values.

Rahul Gandhi does it again degrades India on foreign soil!



From defaming our democracy in London, to mocking our institutions in the US, now in Colombia he spares no chance to insult Bharat globally.



🔴 You lost power. Don’t lose patriotism.

🔴 Criticising BJP may be your… pic.twitter.com/oMOjSmppmk — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbhatiabjp) October 2, 2025

Gandhi added that India could never replicate China’s system of suppressing people,pointing instead to the country’s spiritual traditions and intellectual legacy as sources of resilience. “Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk,” the Leader of the Opposition asserted, insisting that allowing diverse traditions to flourish is essential for India’s future. The BJP wasted no time hitting back. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia posted a clip of Gandhi’s remarks on X, accusing him of repeatedly insulting the country on foreign soil.

BJP Slams Rahul for Remarks in Colombia

“Rahul Gandhi does it again, degrades India on foreign soil. From defaming our democracy in London, to mocking our institutions in the US, now in Colombia he spares no chance to insult Bharat globally,” Bhatia wrote. The BJP has consistently criticised Gandhi for his overseas interventions, claiming they damage India’s global image. The Congress, however, maintains that Gandhi’s comments reflect genuine concern for democratic values. During the Colombia leg of his tour, Gandhi also met Senate President Lidio Gracia as part of his four-nation South American outreach.

