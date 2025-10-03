Finance Ministry Orders Fact-Based Inquiry After Wintrack Inc Alleges Corruption, Harassment By Chennai Customs

Union Ministry of Finance | X @FinMinIndia

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry said on Thursday that the Department of Revenue (DoR) has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry following allegations made by Wintrack Inc (Chennai) of "corruption and harassment" against Chennai Customs and the matter is being dealt "with utmost seriousness".

The Finance Ministry said in a post on X that the Government is committed to taking appropriate and expeditious action in accordance with the law and is committed to enhancing ease of doing business.

The Government has taken cognizance of the matter raised by M/s Wintrack Inc (Chennai). (@wintrackinc).



The Department of Revenue (DoR) @FinMinIndia has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue.



A Senior Officer from DoR has… — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 2, 2025

Wintrack Inc had said on Wednesday that it will "cease import/export activities in India" from October 1 alleging that "Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us for the past 45 days".

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had responded to Wintrack Inc's allegations on Wednesday, stating that the "issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer" and that Chennai Customs has already responded on this aspect. It said necessary action, as per law, will be taken.

In its post on X on Thursday, the Finance Ministry said that the Government has taken cognizance of the matter raised by M/s Wintrack Inc (Chennai).

"The Department of Revenue (DoR) has been asked to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry into the present issue. A Senior Officer from DoR has been deputed to conduct a detailed factual enquiry, hearing the parties concerned, officials and thoroughly examining all relevant documentary evidence," Finance Ministry said.

It said that in recent years, the Government has implemented a series of taxpayer-friendly initiatives such as the adoption of the Taxpayer Charter, the introduction of faceless customs procedures, and the establishment of appellate bodies for dispute resolution -- with the objective of enhancing transparency and promoting ease of doing business.

"The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness, and the Government is committed to taking appropriate and expeditious action in accordance with the law. It is reiterated that the Government is committed to enhancing ease of doing business," Finance Ministry said.

In its post, Wintrack Inc alleged that Chennai Customs retaliated after "their bribery practices" were exposed twice this year.

"From October 1, 2025, our company will cease import/export activities in India. For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us. After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. We deeply thank everyone who has supported us during these difficult times," Wintrack Inc said in a post on X.

From October 1, 2025, our company will cease import/export activities in India.



For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us.



After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and… pic.twitter.com/PmGib8srmM — WINTRACK INC (@wintrackinc) October 1, 2025

In another post by Wintrack Inc on Thursday, its founder, Prawin Ganeshan posted a video describing the "sequence of events leading to our closure". He urged people to join together to "abolish corrupt hands" on Gandhi Jayanti.

"I will stay alive,i will survive,never give up On this Gandhi Jayanthi, Lets all join together to reduce,abolish corrupt hands I have lost my health, got stress, still little left," the post said.

In the accompanying video, Ganeshan recounted incidents beginning in January when, "after refusing to pay an alleged bribe on a shipment", he recorded a call with an agent and shared it publicly. "Subsequently, the shipment was released and the issue was solved," he said, noting that he had even thanked the customs officials at the time.

However, Ganeshan said that problems resurfaced between May and August. He claimed that bribe demands escalated and that shipments were repeatedly delayed or held up. He alleged use of abusive language and repeated obstacles on his consignments.

Ganeshan added that he attempted imports through a new company registered in his wife's name, but faced similar demands and delays.

"I decided I'm no longer going to do business in India in the form of importer, exporter, anything... I just appeal to all the importers and exporters, if each one of you also raise the voice against this kind of bribery corruption, then only everything can be abolished," he said in the video.

The CBIC had responded to Wintrack Inc's allegations on Wednesday night and tagged Finance Ministry and office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Regarding the allegations of corruption against Chennai Customs raised by @PrawinGaneshan on Twitter, it is clarified that the issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer. Chennai Customs has already responded on this aspect. Subsequently, the importer has shared certain names and screenshots on Twitter. The matter has been noted, and all facts will be duly examined. Necessary action, as warranted under the law, will be taken," the CBIC said.

