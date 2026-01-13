'Maar-Maar Kar Bhaga Denge': Municipal EO Threatens Street Vendors Of Eviction In UP's Hathras | VIDEO

A municipal officer’s aggressive warning to street vendors in Hathras sparks outrage online, with many calling it blatant misuse of power | X/@SachinGuptaUP

A video allegedly showing Hathras municipal Executive Officer (EO) Vikas Kumar threatening street vendors with beatings and eviction in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, has gone viral on social media caused a widespread outrage and accusations of official authoritarianism.

Video Shows EO Threatening Vendors With Violence

In the viral video, The municipal EO, dressed in a formal shirt and appearing to be in an official capacity, is seen standing in the middle of the road, aggressively confronting a vendor.

He is heard shouting in a loud and threatening tone, gesturing forcefully towards the vendor , saying: “Maar-maar kar bhaga denge tum logon ko yahan se!” (“We will beat you up and drive you away from here!”)

The EO repeatedly warns the vendor not to set up his carts in the area again, using rough and intimidating language.

Netizens Call It ‘Goondaism’ by Government Official

The video has drawn sharp criticism online, with many users calling the conduct “open goondaism” and unconstitutional behaviour by a government official.

Several comments mocked the EO’s attitude, saying it appeared as though the city was his “father’s kingdom”

One accused him of being drunk on power.

Many users also pointed out the irony between such actions and the government’s repeated emphasis on self-reliance and street-vendor welfare schemes.

Sarcastic comments flooded the post, with one user remarking,

Don’t even let them fry pakoras, or they’ll become self-reliant.