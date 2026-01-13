Rajasthan News: Students Spend Night In Cold Protesting Teacher’s Transfer In Bhilwara | VIDEO

Students Spend Night In Cold Protesting Teacher’s Transfer In Bhilwara |

Jaipur: Annoyed by the transfer of a teacher, the students of a government school staged a dharna and spent a full night outside the school in the chilling cold in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

The incident took place at the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Nandray town of Bhilwara, where Shankar Lal Jat, a geography lecturer, was transferred on January 11th. Angered by this, the students staged a sit-in protest on Monday evening at 4 PM.

When no one came to address their concerns, the students, with the help of parents, set up tents outside the school and spent the night at the protest site. A number of other students also joined the protest on Tuesday morning.

The students said that the teacher Shankar Lal Jat has been posted in this school for the last seven years and contributed a lot to the welfare of the school.

“ Shankar sir is not just a teacher but a mentor who guides us like a parent. He arranged a flight from Jaipur to Delhi for five students who scored more than 90% in the 2025 board exams and bore the expenses for this trip himself, "said the protesting students, adding that the teacher also contacted philanthropists to get the dilapidated school building repaired.

The school has approximately 600 students who locked the school gates and continued their dharna on Tuesday as well. The students said that the protest will not end until the lecturer's transfer order is revoked.

Responding to the protest, block education officer Ashok Parik said the transfers are a departmental process, but students and villagers have been explained the situation. We are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue.