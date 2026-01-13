Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: 10,644 Posts Announced For LDC, Junior Assistant, Clerk Grade-II; Check Eligibility, Vacancies And Selection Process

Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: The official announcement for Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026 has been made public by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The recruiting campaign seeks to fill 10,644 positions in state government departments for Junior Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, and Clerk Grade-II.Candidates who completed the CET Senior Secondary Level exam and passed Senior Secondary are eligible for this job. Candidates that are interested must apply on the official SSO website. Opportunities are available in Rajasthan's departments and districts.
Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Important date
Application start date: January 15, 2026
Last date to apply: February 13, 2026
Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 10,644 posts
Posts included:
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
Clerk Grade-II
Junior Assistant
Department-wise details:
Vacancies spread across various Rajasthan state government departments
Posts available in different districts of Rajasthan
Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Must have passed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board
CET requirement:
Qualification in CET Senior Secondary Level is mandatory
Computer knowledge:
Basic computer knowledge is required
Accepted certificates include:
- RS-CIT
- DOEACC / NIELIT certificate
- COPA
- Any equivalent computer qualification approved by the Rajasthan government
Age limit:
Minimum age: 18 years
Maximum age: 40 years (as on the date mentioned in the official notification)
Applicable for reserved categories as per Rajasthan government rules
Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Steps to register
Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan Single Sign-On (SSO) portal
Step 2: Complete One Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered
Step 3: Log in using your SSO credentials
Step 4: Click on the Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026 application link
Step 5: Fill in the required personal and academic details
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format
Step 7: Pay the application fee online
Step 8: Review the form and submit the application
Step 9: Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future reference
Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Selection process:
Written examination
Typing test
Candidates must qualify both stages to be considered for final selection
Document verification will be conducted before appointment
Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Pay scale:
Selected candidates will be placed under Pay Level 8 of the Rajasthan State Pay Matrix
Salary and allowances will be as per the Rajasthan government rules and regulations
For more information, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website.