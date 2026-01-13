Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: 10,644 Posts Announced For LDC, Junior Assistant, Clerk Grade-II; Check Eligibility, Vacancies And Selection Process

Canva

Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: The official announcement for Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026 has been made public by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The recruiting campaign seeks to fill 10,644 positions in state government departments for Junior Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, and Clerk Grade-II.Candidates who completed the CET Senior Secondary Level exam and passed Senior Secondary are eligible for this job. Candidates that are interested must apply on the official SSO website. Opportunities are available in Rajasthan's departments and districts.

Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Important date

Application start date: January 15, 2026

Last date to apply: February 13, 2026

Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 10,644 posts

Posts included:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Clerk Grade-II

Junior Assistant

Department-wise details:

Vacancies spread across various Rajasthan state government departments

Posts available in different districts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Must have passed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board

CET requirement:

Qualification in CET Senior Secondary Level is mandatory

Computer knowledge:

Basic computer knowledge is required

Accepted certificates include:

- RS-CIT

- DOEACC / NIELIT certificate

- COPA

- Any equivalent computer qualification approved by the Rajasthan government

Age limit:

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 40 years (as on the date mentioned in the official notification)

Applicable for reserved categories as per Rajasthan government rules

Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan Single Sign-On (SSO) portal

Step 2: Complete One Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered

Step 3: Log in using your SSO credentials

Step 4: Click on the Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026 application link

Step 5: Fill in the required personal and academic details

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the application fee online

Step 8: Review the form and submit the application

Step 9: Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future reference

Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Selection process:

Written examination

Typing test

Candidates must qualify both stages to be considered for final selection

Document verification will be conducted before appointment

Rajasthan LDC Recruitment 2026: Pay scale:

Selected candidates will be placed under Pay Level 8 of the Rajasthan State Pay Matrix

Salary and allowances will be as per the Rajasthan government rules and regulations

For more information, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website.