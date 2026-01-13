'Centre Is Pro-Business, Pro-Startup': AAP's Raghav Chadha Praises Modi Govt As Quick-Commerce Firms Drop ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim - VIDEO

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s intervention that has led quick-commerce companies, including Blinkit and others, to remove the “10-minute delivery” claim from their branding across platforms. Calling it a “big day for gig workers,” Chadha said the move would significantly improve the safety, dignity and working conditions of delivery partners.

In a video statement, Chadha credited the Central government for acting on the concerns raised by gig workers and citizens. “The voices of delivery workers may not have reached company managements, but they were heard by the Centre, which took timely action,” he said, thanking the government for its intervention.

Chadha argued that the promise of 10-minute delivery creates real and dangerous pressure on riders. He pointed out that when the claim is printed on uniforms and delivery bags, and when a live timer runs on customers’ screens, it pushes riders towards risky driving, endangering not only their own lives but also the safety of others on the road. He added that in recent months he had interacted with several delivery workers, many of whom are underpaid, overworked and struggling to cope with the burden of unrealistic targets.

Emphasising that the campaign was not anti-industry, Chadha said lawmakers and the government are pro-business, pro-startup and pro-innovation, but cannot support exploitation. “The aim is not to harm companies but to improve the lives of gig workers,” he said, adding that the Centre’s decision would mark a milestone in ensuring their safety, security and dignity.

Earlier, Chadha posted on X, calling the development a collective victory. “Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won,” he wrote, thanking the government for its “timely, decisive and compassionate” action. He also expressed gratitude to citizens who supported the campaign and reassured gig workers that they are not alone in the fight for safer and fairer working conditions.