Sabarmati Bullet Train Multi-Modal Hub Gets IGBC Gold, Marks Green Milestone For High-Speed Rail

The High-Speed Rail Multi-modal hub located at Sabarmati, Gujarat has achieved the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) “Gold Rating”, marking a significant milestone in sustainable infrastructure development for India’s high-speed rail sector. This is the first building associated with India’s first Bullet Train project to receive the prestigious IGBC green certification.

About IGBC

IGBC is India's premier Green Building certification body and the founding member of World Green Building Council for promoting sustainability, green concepts and techniques.

The state-of-the-art building is constructed to provide seamless connectivity with Sabarmati railway stations, metro station, under-construction Sabarmati Bullet Train station and the Bus Rapid Transport System. The facade of this exemplary structure displays a large mural made with stainless steel that depicts the Dandi March movement.

Iconic Facade Design

The building has been designed incorporating various green building features which includes:

Provision of solar panels on the terraces, extensive landscape terraces and gardens, efficient water fixtures, energy efficient air conditioning and lighting fixtures

Energy-efficient lighting and electrical systems

Use of certified Green building materials

⁠Sustainable architectural design

Water efficient low flow plumbing fixtures and rainwater management

Effective waste management practices. Segregation of waste through collection bins

Optimized natural lighting and ventilation

Energy and Solar Use

The building is situated on the east side of Sabarmati Bullet Train station and is integrated with three foot overbridges (FOBs) equipped with travellators. These FOBs provide seamless connectivity between Sabarmati Bullet Train station, Sabarmati railway stations, metro station and the BRTS.

It is a twin structure with space earmarked for offices, commercial developments & retail. An aesthetically pleasing concourse at the third-floor level offers amenities like waiting lounges, retail options and restaurants for passenger comfort.

Water Management

With this recognition, the high speed rail multi-modal hub sets a new benchmark for sustainable transport infrastructure, enhancing passenger experience while reducing environmental impact.

Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Progress: As on 11th January 2026

Total length of the corridor: 508 km (Gujarat & DNH: 352 km, Maharashtra: 156 km)

12 thematically designed Bullet Train stations (Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi in Gujarat and Boisar, Virar, Thane & Mumbai in Maharashtra)

Out of 508 km, 332 km viaduct and 415 km pier work has been completed

17 river bridges, 05 PSC (pre stressed concrete) and 12 steel bridges completed

More than 4.9 lakhs noise barriers installed along 245 km of stretch

292 track km (146 route km) of RC track bed construction completed

Around 4800 OHE masts installed covering approx. 111 route km of the mainline viaduct

FOB Connectivity

Out of the seven (07) mountain tunnels in Palghar district, Maharashtra, breakthrough achieved for first mountain tunnel. Excavation work on other six mountain tunnels are in progress

5 km of NATM tunnel out of 21 km of tunnel between BKC and Shilphata (in Maharashtra) is excavated

⁠Construction of rolling stock depots at Surat and Ahmedabad are in progress

Superstructure work on all stations in Gujarat is at advanced stage

⁠Work has started on all three elevated stations and base slab casting at Mumbai underground station in Maharashtra is in progress.

