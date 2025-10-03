Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted With Cloudy Skies & Gusty Wind

Chennai Weather Update | Canva

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Friday, October 3, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds across the state till October 4. Rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 87 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 35, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

Rainfall may lead to temporary disruptions in the electricity supply. There is a possibility of minor traffic delays and the falling of weak tree branches. The weather department advises residents to stay indoors, keeping windows and doors closed. Those with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor exposure. Additionally, it is essential to keep drains and water outlets clear to prevent waterlogging.

Weather update for October 4

According to the weather department, on Saturday, October 4, 2025, the city will experience a day of mild rain and lower temperatures. Although the rain offers a respite from the prior heat, residents should remain cautious because of slippery roads and lower visibility.