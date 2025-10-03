 Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted With Cloudy Skies & Gusty Wind
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted With Cloudy Skies & Gusty Wind

Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted With Cloudy Skies & Gusty Wind

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Chennai Weather Update | Canva

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Friday, October 3, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds across the state till October 4. Rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

FPJ Shorts
Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments
Banks To Follow Same-Day Cheque Clearance From October 4 For Seamless Payments
Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Challenged In Supreme Court By Wife Gitanjali Angmo Seeking Immediate Release
Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA Challenged In Supreme Court By Wife Gitanjali Angmo Seeking Immediate Release
Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More
Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More
Notebook Prices Rise Despite Zero GST; Insurance Policyholders Not Getting Full GST Benefit
Notebook Prices Rise Despite Zero GST; Insurance Policyholders Not Getting Full GST Benefit

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 87 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 35, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

Rainfall may lead to temporary disruptions in the electricity supply. There is a possibility of minor traffic delays and the falling of weak tree branches. The weather department advises residents to stay indoors, keeping windows and doors closed. Those with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor exposure. Additionally, it is essential to keep drains and water outlets clear to prevent waterlogging.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD...
article-image

Weather update for October 4

According to the weather department, on Saturday, October 4, 2025, the city will experience a day of mild rain and lower temperatures. Although the rain offers a respite from the prior heat, residents should remain cautious because of slippery roads and lower visibility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Finance Ministry Orders Fact-Based Inquiry After Wintrack Inc Alleges Corruption, Harassment By...

Finance Ministry Orders Fact-Based Inquiry After Wintrack Inc Alleges Corruption, Harassment By...

Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted With Cloudy Skies & Gusty Wind

Bengaluru Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted With Cloudy Skies & Gusty Wind

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Wholesale Attack On Democracy’ In India During Colombia...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Wholesale Attack On Democracy’ In India During Colombia...

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi To Visit India After UNSC Waiver, First Such Trip Since...

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi To Visit India After UNSC Waiver, First Such Trip Since...

Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts At JNU During Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra After Effigy Burning Sparks...

Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts At JNU During Vijayadashami Shobha Yatra After Effigy Burning Sparks...