 Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The city has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, October 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system has been formed in Gujarat, and now this system has reached the Gulf of Kutch.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Ahmedabad Weather | Skymet Weather

Ahmedabad: The city has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, October 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system has been formed in Gujarat, and now this system has reached the Gulf of Kutch. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of 14 kmph from the southeast.

Rainfall is expected in these regions

The moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Junagadh, and Porbandar. IMD issues a yellow alert in these regions of Gujarat. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

A low-pressure area has formed

FPJ Shorts
Why Sindur Khela Is Only Played By Married Women? Know Significance Behind This Durga Pujo Ritual
Why Sindur Khela Is Only Played By Married Women? Know Significance Behind This Durga Pujo Ritual
Inflation In India Expected To Be Much Lower Than RBI's Projections: SBI Report
Inflation In India Expected To Be Much Lower Than RBI's Projections: SBI Report
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu Of Gross Negligence Over Almatti Dam Expansion
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu Of Gross Negligence Over Almatti Dam Expansion
Rajasthan: BSF Performs 'Shastra Puja' On India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer On Vijayadashami – Videos
Rajasthan: BSF Performs 'Shastra Puja' On India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer On Vijayadashami – Videos

Along with the low-pressure system over the Gulf of Kutch and northwestern Rajasthan, an upper air cyclonic circulation has spread over eastern-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas and is extending near the mean sea level; under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal. Apart from Gujarat, the rainfall is also predicted in Konkan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka
article-image

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has advised citizens to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD has advised residents to stay updated with IMD alerts and plan activities accordingly. Flood-prone regions should take necessary precautions, and travellers are advised to check weather updates before planning journeys. The vigorous monsoon and active low-pressure systems indicate that Gujarat will continue to experience widespread rainfall for the next week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu Of Gross Negligence...

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu Of Gross Negligence...

Rajasthan: BSF Performs 'Shastra Puja' On India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer On Vijayadashami –...

Rajasthan: BSF Performs 'Shastra Puja' On India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer On Vijayadashami –...

Telangana Police Seize 401 Kg Of Ganja Hidden In Coconut Load, Arrest Three Rajasthan Transporters

Telangana Police Seize 401 Kg Of Ganja Hidden In Coconut Load, Arrest Three Rajasthan Transporters

Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD...

Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet