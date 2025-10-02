Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Ahmedabad Weather | Skymet Weather

Ahmedabad: The city has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, October 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure system has been formed in Gujarat, and now this system has reached the Gulf of Kutch. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of 14 kmph from the southeast.

🌧️⛈️ Morning Rain Update ⛈️🌧️



Since morning, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Rajkot (Upleta) have been witnessing heavy downpours 🌊☔



📍 In Junagadh (Keshod, Mendarda) and Bhavnagar (Mahuva) areas too, torrential rainfall is being reported ⛈️💨#Gujaratrain



(N-1) pic.twitter.com/UQeRRtYnRI — Weatherman Uttam (@WesternIndiaWX) October 2, 2025

Rainfall is expected in these regions

The moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Junagadh, and Porbandar. IMD issues a yellow alert in these regions of Gujarat. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

A low-pressure area has formed

Along with the low-pressure system over the Gulf of Kutch and northwestern Rajasthan, an upper air cyclonic circulation has spread over eastern-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas and is extending near the mean sea level; under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal. Apart from Gujarat, the rainfall is also predicted in Konkan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Read Also Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has advised citizens to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD has advised residents to stay updated with IMD alerts and plan activities accordingly. Flood-prone regions should take necessary precautions, and travellers are advised to check weather updates before planning journeys. The vigorous monsoon and active low-pressure systems indicate that Gujarat will continue to experience widespread rainfall for the next week.