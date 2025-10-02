Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka

Bengaluru Rainfall | X/ @IndianTechGuide

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rains with strong winds are likely across the state." The weather department has issued a yellow alert in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 80 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 33, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.

Weather update for the upcoming days

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. There is a possibility of a cyclone with heavy rainfall and strong winds in the coastal regions of Karnataka. The intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease from Friday, October 2, 2025.