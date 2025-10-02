 Punjab News: Juvenile Among 5 Held With 12 Pistols, 1.5 Kg Heroin
Punjab News: Juvenile Among 5 Held With 12 Pistols, 1.5 Kg Heroin

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused have been Joban Singh (22), Karandeep Singh alias Pandit (19) and Ajaypal Singh (18), trio residents of of Tarn Taran, Jashanpreet Singh (18) of Amritsar and a 16-years-old juvenile.

Rajesh Moudgil
Updated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
Juvenile Among 5 Held With 12 Pistols, 1.5 Kg Heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network with links to Pakistan with the arrest of its five operatives including one juvenile and recovered 12 sophisticated .30 bore pistols and 1.5 kg heroin from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons, Joban Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, were in direct touch with Pak-based smugglers and communicating via social media to receive and deliver arms and narcotics consignments. The pushed-in weapon consignments were meant to fuel inter-gang rivalries in Punjab, he said.

He said that during a naka, police teams arrested suspects Joban Singh, Karandeep Singh alias Pandit, and Ajaypal Singh and recovered five .30 bore pistols from their possession. Pak-based smugglers were using drones to drop the arms and narcotics consignments, he said and added that on disclosures, arrested accused Joban Singh’s associates - Jashanpreet Singh and a juvenile - were apprehended with seven pistols. He also revealed details about concealed 1.5 kg heroin consignment, he added.

