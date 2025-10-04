 Lucknow Congress Hoarding Sparks Row: PM Modi Depicted As Ravan, Rahul As Ram - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLucknow Congress Hoarding Sparks Row: PM Modi Depicted As Ravan, Rahul As Ram - VIDEO

Lucknow Congress Hoarding Sparks Row: PM Modi Depicted As Ravan, Rahul As Ram - VIDEO

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai defended the symbolism, saying the ten issues highlighted are serious concerns that reflect the current state of governance. He argued that citizens are suffering from rising prices, joblessness, and misuse of central agencies. “Whoever speaks against the government faces action.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 02:16 AM IST
article-image
The Ravan image carries ten heads, each labelled with issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, ED, CBI, EC, vote theft, paper leaks, jungle raj, and dictatorship. | PTI

Lucknow: A hoarding outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters in Lucknow has stirred political controversy. The poster depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram, and state president Ajay Rai as Lakshman. The Ravan image carries ten heads, each labelled with issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, ED, CBI, EC, vote theft, paper leaks, jungle raj, and dictatorship.

The hoarding was reportedly put up late at night on the occasion of Dussehra and caught public attention early in the morning. Many passersby clicked photos and recorded videos of the display. Aryan Mishra, state vice-president of NSUI, claimed responsibility for the hoarding, stating that Rahul Gandhi represents the fight against problems troubling the people.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai defended the symbolism, saying the ten issues highlighted are serious concerns that reflect the current state of governance. He argued that citizens are suffering from rising prices, joblessness, and misuse of central agencies. “Whoever speaks against the government faces action.

Look at Sonam Wangchuk he exposed the truth about policies and corporate links, and was jailed,” Rai said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Contractor Held For Duping Astrologer Of ₹74 Lakh With Fake PMO Influence Claim
Mumbai News: Contractor Held For Duping Astrologer Of ₹74 Lakh With Fake PMO Influence Claim
‘No Transparency From Authorities’: Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Glitch Frustrates Commuters, Services Resume In An Hour
‘No Transparency From Authorities’: Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Glitch Frustrates Commuters, Services Resume In An Hour
Japan’s Minister Nakano Praises Progress Of India’s First Bullet Train During Surat Site Visit
Japan’s Minister Nakano Praises Progress Of India’s First Bullet Train During Surat Site Visit
Mumbai News: Former MLA Krishna Hegde Urges CM Fadnavis To Stop Annual Health Licence Renewals, Calls Process Harassment For Hoteliers
Mumbai News: Former MLA Krishna Hegde Urges CM Fadnavis To Stop Annual Health Licence Renewals, Calls Process Harassment For Hoteliers

He further alleged that unemployment and inflation are worsening daily. According to him, the poster reflects public sentiment and the struggles faced by common citizens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sahara Group Employees Protest In Lucknow Over Pending Salaries & PF Dues

Sahara Group Employees Protest In Lucknow Over Pending Salaries & PF Dues

Uttar Pradesh: Rajarshi Tandon University To Teach RSS History In UG & PG Courses

Uttar Pradesh: Rajarshi Tandon University To Teach RSS History In UG & PG Courses

Lucknow Congress Hoarding Sparks Row: PM Modi Depicted As Ravan, Rahul As Ram - VIDEO

Lucknow Congress Hoarding Sparks Row: PM Modi Depicted As Ravan, Rahul As Ram - VIDEO

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan To Hold First Meeting With Floor Leaders On October 7

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan To Hold First Meeting With Floor Leaders On October 7

Jammu & Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended From October 5–7 Amid IMD Weather Advisory

Jammu & Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended From October 5–7 Amid IMD Weather Advisory