Lucknow Congress Hoarding Sparks Row: PM Modi Depicted As Ravan, Rahul As Ram - VIDEO

The Ravan image carries ten heads, each labelled with issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, ED, CBI, EC, vote theft, paper leaks, jungle raj, and dictatorship. | PTI

Lucknow: A hoarding outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters in Lucknow has stirred political controversy. The poster depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram, and state president Ajay Rai as Lakshman. The Ravan image carries ten heads, each labelled with issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, ED, CBI, EC, vote theft, paper leaks, jungle raj, and dictatorship.

The hoarding was reportedly put up late at night on the occasion of Dussehra and caught public attention early in the morning. Many passersby clicked photos and recorded videos of the display. Aryan Mishra, state vice-president of NSUI, claimed responsibility for the hoarding, stating that Rahul Gandhi represents the fight against problems troubling the people.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai defended the symbolism, saying the ten issues highlighted are serious concerns that reflect the current state of governance. He argued that citizens are suffering from rising prices, joblessness, and misuse of central agencies. “Whoever speaks against the government faces action.

Look at Sonam Wangchuk he exposed the truth about policies and corporate links, and was jailed,” Rai said.

He further alleged that unemployment and inflation are worsening daily. According to him, the poster reflects public sentiment and the struggles faced by common citizens.