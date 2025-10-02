 Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO

Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO

Officials said the decision to cut internet access was aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation and preventing rumors that could inflame the situation. Drone surveillance has been activated to monitor sensitive areas, identify gathering spots, and assist police personnel on the ground.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Bareilly SP South Anshika Verma leads a police flag march. | ANI

Bareilly: The Bareilly administration has suspended internet services and deployed drones for aerial surveillance as part of precautionary security measures. The move comes amid rising concerns over local tensions and possible disturbances to public order.

Officials said the decision to cut internet access was aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation and preventing rumors that could inflame the situation. Drone surveillance has been activated to monitor sensitive areas, identify gathering spots, and assist police personnel on the ground.

“These steps are necessary to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident. We are closely monitoring the situation,” a senior police officer said.

The measures are part of a wider strategy adopted across Uttar Pradesh to deal with potential communal or social unrest. Authorities typically impose internet shutdowns and step up surveillance during periods when intelligence inputs suggest a risk of escalation.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel
Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel

The suspension of internet services is expected to affect daily life and businesses in Bareilly until further notice. Residents have been urged to cooperate with security personnel and rely on official channels for updates.

Police patrols have also been intensified in sensitive pockets of the city to ensure law and order is maintained.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO

Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO

Punjab News: Juvenile Among 5 Held With 12 Pistols, 1.5 Kg Heroin

Punjab News: Juvenile Among 5 Held With 12 Pistols, 1.5 Kg Heroin

Punjab’s GST Collections Jump 22.35% In First Half Of FY 2025: Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab’s GST Collections Jump 22.35% In First Half Of FY 2025: Harpal Singh Cheema

PM Modi Attends Prayer Meet At Gandhi Smriti On 156th Birth Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi - VIDEO

PM Modi Attends Prayer Meet At Gandhi Smriti On 156th Birth Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi - VIDEO

Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains

Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains