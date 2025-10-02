Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO

Bareilly SP South Anshika Verma leads a police flag march. | ANI

Bareilly: The Bareilly administration has suspended internet services and deployed drones for aerial surveillance as part of precautionary security measures. The move comes amid rising concerns over local tensions and possible disturbances to public order.

Officials said the decision to cut internet access was aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation and preventing rumors that could inflame the situation. Drone surveillance has been activated to monitor sensitive areas, identify gathering spots, and assist police personnel on the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“These steps are necessary to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident. We are closely monitoring the situation,” a senior police officer said.

The measures are part of a wider strategy adopted across Uttar Pradesh to deal with potential communal or social unrest. Authorities typically impose internet shutdowns and step up surveillance during periods when intelligence inputs suggest a risk of escalation.

The suspension of internet services is expected to affect daily life and businesses in Bareilly until further notice. Residents have been urged to cooperate with security personnel and rely on official channels for updates.

Police patrols have also been intensified in sensitive pockets of the city to ensure law and order is maintained.