Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Shower Is Predicted In North Interior Karnataka; Check Humidity, Temperatures And AQI

Bengaluru Weather | X/ @sriharikaranth

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 20 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 15 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rain is likely across the state along with thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 75, which indicates a moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

Weather update for the upcoming days

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. There is a possibility of a cyclone with heavy rainfall and strong winds in the coastal in Mangaluru. The intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease from Wednesday, October 1, 2025.