Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Days Of Heavy Showers; No Rain Alert Issued

Mumbai: After two days of relentless showers over the weekend, Mumbai woke up to bright skies and breezy conditions on Tuesday, offering much-needed respite from the downpour that had disrupted life across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) withdrew its orange alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts and scaled it down to a green alert for Tuesday, signalling a return to calmer weather.

On Monday, IMD had already eased its forecast by replacing the orange alert with a yellow one for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. As of Tuesday, all these districts have been placed under a green alert, indicating no major weather threat in the immediate future.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occr at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa and ghats of North Madhya Maharashtra.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपयाhttps://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/kUBtWgffQz — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 29, 2025

Weather Forecast For Mumbai & Surrounding Region

According to the latest forecast, Mumbai is expected to see mostly sunny skies with occasional bouts of scattered or light rainfall in isolated areas. Daytime temperatures are likely to reach around 31°C, while the minimum temperature will stay close to 25°C. Breezy winds are expected to persist, keeping conditions relatively pleasant despite the dampness in the air.

In the adjoining areas of Thane and Navi Mumbai, residents woke up to mixed weather conditions. While some pockets witnessed heavy overnight showers, others reported only a mild drizzle, leaving roads damp but without major disruptions. Palghar is forecast to receive moderate rainfall in rural stretches, while other regions may experience only intermittent drizzle.

Further down the Konkan belt, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts are also expected to see reduced rainfall. Light to moderate showers are likely in Raigad’s ghat sections, while Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg may see light spells accompanied by gusty winds through the day.

Mumbai's Rainfall Statistics

The weekend’s relentless rains have already pushed Mumbai’s seasonal rainfall 15 per cent above the annual average. The Colaba observatory in particular has reported its wettest September since 2019, with 586 mm of rainfall recorded up to September 29.

In comparison, Colaba logged 443 mm in September 2024, 557 mm in 2023, 481 mm in 2022, 496 mm in 2021, and 320 mm in 2020. The heaviest September rainfall in recent memory was in 2019, when 856 mm was recorded.

BMC’s rainfall data for the 24 hours between Sunday 8 am and Monday 8 am showed the highest showers in the northern suburbs, including Dahisar (142 mm), Borivali (141 mm), Magathane (139 mm), Powai (121 mm), and Mulund (120 mm). Colaba recorded 111 mm during the same period, while Byculla saw 116 mm.

(with inputs from Devashri Bhujbal)

