Weather Update: Mumbai Records 15% Above Average Rainfall In September; IMD Downgrades Orange Alert To Yellow

After extreme downpours over the weekend, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday. The incessant rains have taken the total rainfall in Mumbai 15% above the annual average. The Colaba observatory recorded the wettest September since 2019, with 586 mm of rainfall till September 29.

Comparison with Previous Years

In September 2024, the Colaba observatory recorded 443 mm of rainfall, in 2023 it was 557 mm, in 2022 it was 481 mm, in 2021 it was 496 mm, and in 2020 it was 320 mm. In September 2019, the observatory had recorded 856 mm of rainfall.

IMD Downgrades Alert

Considering the change in weather systems, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) downgraded the Orange Alert (very heavy rainfall) to Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall) on Monday for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. For the next four days, no alerts have been issued for the region; however, moderate rains are expected to continue.

Mumbai Exceeds Annual Rainfall Average

So far this year, Mumbai has received 115% of its average annual rainfall. The average annual rainfall for Mumbai is 2,207 mm. As of Monday morning, September 29, the eastern suburbs have received 2,691 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs 2,711 mm, and the city area 2,242 mm.

Highest 24-Hour Rainfall Recorded

As per BMC data, during the 24-hour period from Sunday 8 am to Monday 8 am, areas with the highest rainfall included Powai (121 mm), Mulund (120 mm), Dahisar (142 mm), Borivali (141 mm), Magathane (139 mm), Byculla (116 mm), and Colaba (111 mm).

Minor Incidents Due to Rains

In the same period, Mumbai recorded 11 incidents of short circuits, three wall collapses, and two tree collapses due to heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported.