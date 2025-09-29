Rains Cannot Spoil Garba Nights! Viral Video Shows Man Dancing Amid Heavy Rains & Muddy Field; Internet Calls It 'Utter Madness' | Instagram @arunsingh1558

Retreating monsoons have spoiled the party of Garba lovers right in the midst of Navaratri 2025. With the heavy rains in several regions of India over the weekend, Garba lovers had to stay indoors and could not groove on the magical beats. But a video buzzing on social media recently proved that even heavy rains cannot spoil the Garba nights for a few enthusiastic festive lovers. In this video, a man can be seen spinning on rhythmic and lively Garba beats in the middle of a heavy downpour and a muddy field.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens stunned watching the passion of the man dancing in the rain. Going one step ahead, the man does one of the difficult and traditional Garba steps, without losing his balance, despite slippery floors.

WATCH VIDEO:

The man who has posted several similar videos of himself dancing on Garba looks like a professional Garba dancer. Netizens are surprised at his skills and passion for the dance form that he effortlessly pulled off the stint. At first, when he tries the circle while spinning in the air, he lands on the ground thrice, but as soon as he got the rhythm registered in his veins, there was no end, he spun like a whirlpool.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Great energy and great dedication." While another wrote, "Garba breathing 12th form." While one user jokingly wrote, "Mere room ka fan kharab hogaya h !!! Kya app uski zaga loge??"

ALSO READ: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara

A night of devotion and dance at the famous United Way Garba in Gujarat's Vadodara took an unexpected turn after a video of an NRI couple kissing on the garba ground went viral. The video of the incident is being widely shared on the internet, sparking widespread outrage on social media.