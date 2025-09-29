 Rains Cannot Spoil Garba Nights! Viral Video Shows Man Dancing Amid Heavy Rains & Muddy Field; Internet Calls It 'Utter Madness'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralRains Cannot Spoil Garba Nights! Viral Video Shows Man Dancing Amid Heavy Rains & Muddy Field; Internet Calls It 'Utter Madness'

Rains Cannot Spoil Garba Nights! Viral Video Shows Man Dancing Amid Heavy Rains & Muddy Field; Internet Calls It 'Utter Madness'

Retreating monsoons have spoiled the party of Garba lovers right in the midst of Navaratri 2025. With the heavy rains in several regions of India over the weekend, Garba lovers had to stay indoors and could not groove on the magical beats. But a video buzzing on social media recently proved that even heavy rains cannot spoil the Garba nights for a few enthusiastic festive lovers.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Rains Cannot Spoil Garba Nights! Viral Video Shows Man Dancing Amid Heavy Rains & Muddy Field; Internet Calls It 'Utter Madness' | Instagram @arunsingh1558

Retreating monsoons have spoiled the party of Garba lovers right in the midst of Navaratri 2025. With the heavy rains in several regions of India over the weekend, Garba lovers had to stay indoors and could not groove on the magical beats. But a video buzzing on social media recently proved that even heavy rains cannot spoil the Garba nights for a few enthusiastic festive lovers. In this video, a man can be seen spinning on rhythmic and lively Garba beats in the middle of a heavy downpour and a muddy field.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens stunned watching the passion of the man dancing in the rain. Going one step ahead, the man does one of the difficult and traditional Garba steps, without losing his balance, despite slippery floors.

WATCH VIDEO:

The man who has posted several similar videos of himself dancing on Garba looks like a professional Garba dancer. Netizens are surprised at his skills and passion for the dance form that he effortlessly pulled off the stint. At first, when he tries the circle while spinning in the air, he lands on the ground thrice, but as soon as he got the rhythm registered in his veins, there was no end, he spun like a whirlpool.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala PSC Candidate Caught Using High-Tech Camera And Earpiece To Cheat During Kannur Exam
Kerala PSC Candidate Caught Using High-Tech Camera And Earpiece To Cheat During Kannur Exam
Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Father & Minor Brother In Suspected Honour Killing
Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Father & Minor Brother In Suspected Honour Killing
'Dragging War Into Sports Exposes Desperation...': Mohsin Naqvi Makes Shocking Reply To PM Modi's Tweet After Stealing Asia Cup Trophy
'Dragging War Into Sports Exposes Desperation...': Mohsin Naqvi Makes Shocking Reply To PM Modi's Tweet After Stealing Asia Cup Trophy
ABVP Sweeps Uttarakhand Student Union Elections 2025, Wins 332 Posts; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hails Win
ABVP Sweeps Uttarakhand Student Union Elections 2025, Wins 332 Posts; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hails Win

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Great energy and great dedication." While another wrote, "Garba breathing 12th form." While one user jokingly wrote, "Mere room ka fan kharab hogaya h !!! Kya app uski zaga loge??"

Read Also
Garba At CSMIA! Airline Staffers, Passengers Seen Enjoying Navratri At Mumbai Airport; Netizens...
article-image

ALSO READ: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara

Read Also
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology...
article-image

A night of devotion and dance at the famous United Way Garba in Gujarat's Vadodara took an unexpected turn after a video of an NRI couple kissing on the garba ground went viral. The video of the incident is being widely shared on the internet, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nehru, Gandhi Nahi Rukwa Sake..': Security Guard Tries To Obstruct RSS Shakha Inside Residential...

'Nehru, Gandhi Nahi Rukwa Sake..': Security Guard Tries To Obstruct RSS Shakha Inside Residential...

Rains Cannot Spoil Garba Nights! Viral Video Shows Man Dancing Amid Heavy Rains & Muddy Field;...

Rains Cannot Spoil Garba Nights! Viral Video Shows Man Dancing Amid Heavy Rains & Muddy Field;...

World's Most Expensive 'Dubai Dress' Made With 10Kg Gold Costs AED 4.6 Million; Read More

World's Most Expensive 'Dubai Dress' Made With 10Kg Gold Costs AED 4.6 Million; Read More

Garba At CSMIA! Airline Staffers, Passengers Seen Enjoying Navratri At Mumbai Airport; Netizens...

Garba At CSMIA! Airline Staffers, Passengers Seen Enjoying Navratri At Mumbai Airport; Netizens...

Video: Indian Army’s Balnoi Battalion Screens IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final For LoC Residents In...

Video: Indian Army’s Balnoi Battalion Screens IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final For LoC Residents In...