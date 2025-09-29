Garba At CSMIA! Airline Staffers, Passengers Seen Enjoying Navratri At Mumbai Airport; Netizens React To Viral Video |

Mumbai: Navratri festivities took an unusual turn at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport this week, when staff and passengers spontaneously broke into Garba inside the busy terminal. What is usually a place of strict order and security briefly transformed into a vibrant dance floor, bringing together loaders, ground staff, crew members and travellers in a rare display of festive cheer.

A video of the impromptu celebration was shared on social media by industrialist Harsh Goenka, who praised the unique spirit of the moment. “At Mumbai Airport—passengers, pilots, staff, loaders, all moving to the same beat. No other airport in the world has this spirit. This is India,” Goenka wrote while posting the clip on X. The video showed uniformed staff clapping, dancing, and joining hands with passengers, creating an atmosphere of unity and festivity.

Mumbai Airport Responds To Viral Video

The airport authorities were quick to acknowledge the buzz created by the video. Responding to Goenka, Mumbai Airport’s official account posted: “Dear Mr Goenka, thank you for sharing this wonderful festive moment! We are delighted to see the Mumbai Airport family come together, along with our passengers, in celebrating the joy of Garba. Such occasions beautifully reflect the richness of Indian culture, blending seamlessly with the spirit of aviation. Team CSMIA.”

Within hours, the clip went viral, racking up thousands of views, likes and shares. Many social media users praised the spontaneity and cultural vibrancy on display, calling it a moment that captured India’s festive spirit even in high-pressure spaces like airports. “Only in India can an airport turn into a Garba ground,” wrote one user.

Netizens Slam Airport Staffers Over Security Concerns

However, the celebration also sparked criticism from another section of viewers, who questioned whether the staff’s participation had compromised security. “Staff & security dancing instead of ensuring safety,” one user commented, while another added, “The airport staff would’ve been rapped for shirking duty had they participated in any other event.”

