Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral

NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba In Vadodara | X

Desh GujaratVadodara (Gujarat), September 28: A night of devotion and dance at the famous United Way Garba in Gujarat's Vadodara took an unexpected turn after a video of an NRI couple kissing on the garba ground went viral. The video of the incident is being widely shared on the internet, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The incident occurred on Thursday (September 26) night at the Kalali ground, where the man is seen in the video lifting his partner and kissing her while dancing during the event. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the video shows the youth lifting the girl and kissing her on her lips in front of the crowd present at the venue.

The internet users slammed the couple for their Public Display of Affection (PDA), calling it "disrespectful" to the sanctity of the event dedicated to Mataji's worship.

Police Action

As per reports from Desh Gujarat, a complaint was filed at the Atladra Police Station in connection with the matter. The police acted swiftly and summoned the couple, who are Australian nationals of Indian origin, to the police station.

The duo have been identified as Pratik Patel from Manjalpur and his wife, originally from Anand. They issued a written apology at the police station for their conduct. Police confirmed that the couple is legally married, has been living in Melbourne for 16 years and are parents to two children. They had flown to Vadodara to visit Pratik’s parents and join the grand garba celebrations.

After their apology, they were released and returned to Australia.

More Videos Surface

To add fuel to the fire, fresh videos are now emerging online, suggesting that the same couple may have engaged in similar public displays of affection not just at last year’s United Way Garba but also near the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

United Way Garba – A Global Attraction

United Way Garba is no ordinary event, it’s one of the biggest Navratri celebrations in the world, drawing around 30,000–35,000 participants daily, including NRIs from across the globe.