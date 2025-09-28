'Humanity Is Still Alive': Rapido Driver Accompanies Woman Returning From Garba At Late Night Till Her Flatmate Arrives; Internet Reacts | X @rahul_yadav1993

A Garba night ended for a woman in a dramatic turn of events as she realised that she was locked out of her flat after reaching home late at night via Rapido ride. In a heartwarming gesture, her Rapido driver went out of his way to ensure the safety of the woman passenger till her flatmate arrived.

According to a social media post narrating the story, the woman had booked a Rapido ride to her residence after attending Navratri celebrations. Concerned for her safety, the driver waited with her outside her accommodation until her flatmate arrived, instead of simply dropping her off and leaving.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video is being circulated throughout social media platforms. @upscworldofficial reshared the video on its Instagram handle. The caption of the video reads, "Rapido Rider Stays Back to Help Woman Returning Late From Garba Night."

The thoughtful gesture quickly caught the attention of netizens after the woman shared her experience online. Praising the driver for his sensitivity and sense of responsibility, users flooded the comments with admiration. Many lauded the act as a reminder that empathy and kindness still exist in everyday life.

Netizens Reaction:

One user commented, "He Is A Good Human . God Bless Such Ppl Who Care For Others BesidesTheir Duty." Another user commented, "Anybody who has ever cared to ensure safety of girls, has my immense respect. I would like to thank all such people."

One user wrote, "Thank you bro. Credit goes to his parents. They raised a gentleman."

At a time when concerns around women’s safety in cities remain a pressing issue, this small yet significant act of humanity has struck a chord across social media, leaving many hopeful and inspired.