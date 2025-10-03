'From Shower, Private Cabin To 3 Meals In Just ₹5,500': Travel Vlogger Shares His 'Satisfying' Experience In Rajdhani Express | VIDEO | Instagram @journeyswithak

India's one of the fastest passenger trains, Rajdhani Express, is known for its premium comfort and time-saving service, but a viral video on social media of a travel vlogger is now showing the warming hospitality in the train in its first-class coaches. The vlogger shared that he was offered three meals in his journey, along with a first-class private coupe and shower rooms. He said that the ticket costed him ₹5,500 from Mumbai to Delhi. Though netizens are divided over the idea of travelling via train with an expensive ticket.

The vlogger who travelled from Mumbai to New Delhi by Rajdhani Tejas Express shared his journey details in a video. He said that he was offered a variety of snacks and food options in his 3-meals booking. The shower room was too available for the First-class coach. While the personal attention by the staff and special services made his journey satisfying.

Netizens Reactions:

Many users disagree with the expensive ticket fares and advised the vlogger that he could have gone by plane for the same price. One user wrote, "Bhai 5000 me flight me chala jata."

The vlogger replied to the users who suggested that he could have traveled by flight rather than train, he wrote, "Guys everyone saying flight lelo, 2 hours mein reach ho jaoge! But trust me, agar thoda time hai toh ek baar ye train journey zaroor try karo… mazaa aa jaayega!"

Comments

While one user wrote, "Yes i hv travelled many times in rajdhani first class its really like own house on wheels. And flight is nowhere as compared to premium rajdhani train."

Another user wrote, "I still feel it's better to do Indian Railways rather Flight unless you are time constrained."