 'From Shower, Private Cabin To 3 Meals In Just ₹5,500': Travel Vlogger Shares His 'Satisfying' Experience In Rajdhani Express | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'From Shower, Private Cabin To 3 Meals In Just ₹5,500': Travel Vlogger Shares His 'Satisfying' Experience In Rajdhani Express | VIDEO

'From Shower, Private Cabin To 3 Meals In Just ₹5,500': Travel Vlogger Shares His 'Satisfying' Experience In Rajdhani Express | VIDEO

A viral video on social media of a travel vlogger shows the warm hospitality in the Rajdhani Express in its first-class coaches. The vlogger shared that he was offered three meals in his journey, along with a first-class private coupe and shower rooms. He said that the ticket cost him ₹5,500 from Mumbai to Delhi.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
'From Shower, Private Cabin To 3 Meals In Just ₹5,500': Travel Vlogger Shares His 'Satisfying' Experience In Rajdhani Express | VIDEO | Instagram @journeyswithak

India's one of the fastest passenger trains, Rajdhani Express, is known for its premium comfort and time-saving service, but a viral video on social media of a travel vlogger is now showing the warming hospitality in the train in its first-class coaches. The vlogger shared that he was offered three meals in his journey, along with a first-class private coupe and shower rooms. He said that the ticket costed him ₹5,500 from Mumbai to Delhi. Though netizens are divided over the idea of travelling via train with an expensive ticket.

The vlogger who travelled from Mumbai to New Delhi by Rajdhani Tejas Express shared his journey details in a video. He said that he was offered a variety of snacks and food options in his 3-meals booking. The shower room was too available for the First-class coach. While the personal attention by the staff and special services made his journey satisfying.

WATCH VIDEO:

Read Also
'Tumhare Paison Ka Nahi Phoonk Rahi': Woman After Getting Caught Smoking Inside Passenger Train,...
article-image

Netizens Reactions:

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet Overwhelmed
Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet Overwhelmed
'Moved Business To Bangalore Instead Of Fighting': Bizman Claims To Have Paid ₹47,000 Bribe To Chennai Customs Amid Wintrack's Allegations
'Moved Business To Bangalore Instead Of Fighting': Bizman Claims To Have Paid ₹47,000 Bribe To Chennai Customs Amid Wintrack's Allegations
CCPA Imposes ₹5 Lakh Penalty On Drishti IAS For Publishing Misleading Advertisements Regarding UPSC Civil Services Examination Results 2022
CCPA Imposes ₹5 Lakh Penalty On Drishti IAS For Publishing Misleading Advertisements Regarding UPSC Civil Services Examination Results 2022
Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old's RTI Reveals ₹90 Lakh Discrepancy In Mulund Road Project; Bombay High Court Orders Investigation
Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old's RTI Reveals ₹90 Lakh Discrepancy In Mulund Road Project; Bombay High Court Orders Investigation

Many users disagree with the expensive ticket fares and advised the vlogger that he could have gone by plane for the same price. One user wrote, "Bhai 5000 me flight me chala jata."

The vlogger replied to the users who suggested that he could have traveled by flight rather than train, he wrote, "Guys everyone saying flight lelo, 2 hours mein reach ho jaoge! But trust me, agar thoda time hai toh ek baar ye train journey zaroor try karo… mazaa aa jaayega!"

Comments

Comments | Instagram @journeyswithak

While one user wrote, "Yes i hv travelled many times in rajdhani first class its really like own house on wheels. And flight is nowhere as compared to premium rajdhani train."

Another user wrote, "I still feel it's better to do Indian Railways rather Flight unless you are time constrained."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'From Shower, Private Cabin To 3 Meals In Just ₹5,500': Travel Vlogger Shares His 'Satisfying'...

'From Shower, Private Cabin To 3 Meals In Just ₹5,500': Travel Vlogger Shares His 'Satisfying'...

'Kick Tesla & Starlink Out Of India': Elon Musk's Resharing Of 'English Did Not Rule India' Post...

'Kick Tesla & Starlink Out Of India': Elon Musk's Resharing Of 'English Did Not Rule India' Post...

Viral! Garba Dancers Create Iconic Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock...

Viral! Garba Dancers Create Iconic Step Using Arshdeep Singh & Abrar Ahmed’s Moves To Mock...

'Zindagi Ke Saath Bhi, Zindagi Ke Baad Bhi': Auto Driver Narrowly Escapes Crushing Death As Huge...

'Zindagi Ke Saath Bhi, Zindagi Ke Baad Bhi': Auto Driver Narrowly Escapes Crushing Death As Huge...

MP: Woman Returning Home After Playing Garba Hit By Vehicle In Jabalpur; Traffic Cop’s Heroic...

MP: Woman Returning Home After Playing Garba Hit By Vehicle In Jabalpur; Traffic Cop’s Heroic...