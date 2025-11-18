VIDEO: Distracted US Driver Runs Over 18-Year-Old Woman After She Falls Off Electric Scooter At Tennessee Traffic Signal | X @unlimited_ls

A shocking incident unfolded on Union Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, where an 18-year-old woman riding an electric scooter fell right in front of a vehicle at a traffic signal and was run over moments later. The frightening moment was captured on CCTV footage and has since gone viral.

The teen reportedly hit a bump on the road Friday night, causing her to fall onto the directly in front of a Toyota RAV4 waiting at the red light. She remained on the ground for about five seconds before the signal turned green. The driver, unaware of her presence, began to move forward and accidentally ran over her, dragging her slightly into the intersection.

WATCH VIDEO:

As seen in the CCTV footage, the young woman appeared to tuck her head away from the SUV's tire, possibly reducing the severity of the impact. The driver told police she only realized something was wrong when she heard screams coming from beneath her car.

According to Fox13Memphis, the teen was taken to the hospital but was released a few hours later with bruises on her face and arm.

Police Investigation:

According to the police report, the driver was cited for failing to maintain a safe lookout. Officers noted that she was “inattentive,” though there is currently no indication that she was distracted by her phone or any other device. Police typically mention phone use immediately if it factors into the charges, and the absence of such details suggests it was unlikely.

The incident has left netizens in disbelief as the victim was discharged with no major injuries.

"The girl walked out of the hospital the same day with bruises. Some stories remind you just how thin the line is between tragedy and mercy. A similar thing happened to a 23-year-old nurse in Dallas, she didn’t survive, one user wrote.