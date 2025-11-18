 Chartered Plane Carrying Congo Minister, 19 Others Burst Into Flames After Runway Skid; Terrifying Video Shows Exact Moments Of Crash
Chartered Plane Carrying Congo Minister, 19 Others Burst Into Flames After Runway Skid; Terrifying Video Shows Exact Moments Of Crash

The aircraft, which had flown from the capital Kinshasa to Lualaba province, lost control upon touchdown on runway 29 around 11 am (local time). Authorities stated that the jet slid on its belly before coming to a halt, immediately sparking a fire at the tail section. Passengers onboard, including senior government officials, were seen forcing their way out as smoke filled the cabin.

Updated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 08:06 AM IST
Congo: A chartered Embraer aircraft carrying Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Mines Minister Louis Watum Kabamba and his delegation caught fire after skidding off the runway during landing at Kolwezi Airport on Monday morning. All passengers managed to evacuate seconds before flames engulfed the rear half of the plane. Dramatic video footage of the incident has gone viral, showing thick black smoke billowing from the wreckage as officials escape in panic.

Viral videos shared online show the chaos unfolding within moments of the skid, with some passengers visibly shaken as they climbed out and ran for safety. Loud shouts can be heard in the background as firefighters attempt to contain the blaze.

Details On The Crash

Isaac Nyembo, communications adviser to the Mines Minister, told Anadolu Ajansi, a Turkish news agency, that about 20 officials were onboard and were safely rescued before the fire intensified. Personal belongings and equipment stored in the luggage bay were destroyed.

Emergency teams rushed to the spot and eventually extinguished the flames, but the aircraft suffered extensive structural damage at the rear. Aviation authorities have not yet clarified whether mechanical failure, pilot error, runway condition, or weather triggered the failed landing.

The near-miss comes just two days after a deadly mining accident in the Kalondo region, where 32 people were killed. The ministerial team was travelling to assess the site and meet local officials, making the aviation scare even more concerning for national security and crisis-management officials.

