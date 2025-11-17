Video Of Terrifying Moments Of Bridge Collapse In Democratic Republic Of Congo; At Least Over 30 Killed, Several Injured (Screengrab) | X

Kinshasa: At least 32 people lost their lives after a bridge at a copper and cobalt mine in Lualaba province of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, November 15. According to local reports, the bridge at a copper and cobalt mine in southeastern Congo collapsed due to overcrowding. Several people were also reportedly injured in the incident, which was captured on camera.

A disturbing video of the collapse also surfaced online. Authorities claimed that the structure gave way after panic triggered by alleged gunfire, reported TRT World. The bridge was located at the Kalando mine in the Mulondo area of the province. Some reports even claimed that around 70 people lost their lives in the collapse.

Terrifying Visuals Of The Collapse:

Horror in Kawama, Lualaba, Democratic Republic of the Congo yesterday.



A massive landslide at an artisanal mine reportedly killed at least 70 people. Some of the images are too graphic to share. pic.twitter.com/zGFvm45boU — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 16, 2025

According to Roy Kaumba Mayonde, the province's interior minister, the government had prohibited people from accessing the bridge due to heavy rainfall and the risk of landslides, but illegal diggers tried to enter the quarry.

"Despite the strict prohibition on accessing the site due to heavy rainfall and the risk of landslides, illegal diggers forced their way into the quarry,” Mayonde said during a press conference as reported by the Associated Press.

However, as per Congo’s Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Support and Guidance Service (SAEMAPE), panic gripped among the miners after soldiers opened fire at the site. The miners then reportedly rushed towards the bridge,leading to the tragic incident.

Notably, Congo is the world's largest producer of cobalt. This mineral is used in making lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. According to reports, Chinese companies control approximately 80 per cent of the production in the African country.