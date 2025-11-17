Bangladesh Braces For Unrest As Sheikh Hasina Verdict Expected Today; Awami League Warns Of Nationwide Lockdown — 10 Key Developments | FPJ

Dhaka: Bangladesh is on high alert as a special tribunal is preparing to deliver its verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule collapsed during last year's student-led uprising.

The International Crimes Tribunal is set to pronounce judgment in her absence on charges of crimes against humanity, including alleged orders for a deadly security crackdown during the 2024 protests.

With the outcome expected to be broadcast live and widely anticipated to result in conviction today (November 17), authorities have stepped up security across the country amid warnings from Awami League leaders of a nationwide lockdown.

Here are 10 key developments in the case:

1. Heavy security deployment across Bangladesh

Bangladesh has tightened security in Dhaka and other politically sensitive areas, with Border Guards deployed in large numbers. According to reports, major deployments are in place in Gopalganj and rows of armed personnel outside the tribunal and additional checkpoints around government offices, are also seen.

#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh | Security heightened outside the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ahead of the announcement of the verdict in the case accusing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police… pic.twitter.com/JlE4hkZF0K — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

2. Verdict to be delivered in absentia

78-year-old Hasina fled to India in August 2024 and is being tried in absentia alongside former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for all three, alleging that they directed last year’s crackdown.

3. UN report cites up to 1,400 deaths

A UN rights office report, estimated that between July 15 and August 15 2024 up to 1,400 people were killed and thousands injured during the demonstrations, the worst political violence since Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war.

4. Dhaka shaken by crude bomb blasts

In the lead-up to the verdict, Dhaka has witnessed a surge in violent incidents. According to reports, several crude bombs exploding on Sunday night (November 16), and police recorded 32 blasts on November 12 alone. Dozens of buses have been torched across the city.

🚨 #BREAKING | Bangladesh Unrest Escalates 🇧🇩



Molotov-cocktail attacks and crude bombings are being reported from multiple locations across Bangladesh, with fresh incidents of arson and street violence rocking several districts.



Security forces are on alert as the situation… pic.twitter.com/H80aA74aaW — INDIAN (@hindus47) November 16, 2025

5. Police detain Awami League activists

Authorities have detained supporters of the Awami League for alleged plans to trigger unrest. As per a BBC report, arrests of party activists suspected of preparing sabotage operations ahead of the tribunal ruling.

6. Hasina’s son predicts escalating confrontation

Sajeeb Wazed told Reuters that Awami League supporters would obstruct the February election if the party’s ban is not lifted. He warned that protests could intensify and said the tribunal would “probably sentence her to death”. He insisted his mother was safe in New Delhi, where India was treating her “like a head of state”.

7. Hasina calls trial a 'kangaroo court'

Hasina has rejected all charges, describing the tribunal as a “farce” and a “politically motivated charade” in comments to Reuters. In an audio message to supporters, she accused the Yunus-led interim government of overthrowing an elected leader and attempting to “finish off” the Awami League.

8. Interim government denies political targeting

A government spokesperson told Reuters that the tribunal had followed transparent procedures and that exiled leaders were irresponsibly inciting unrest. The interim administration said there was no dialogue space for the Awami League unless it expressed remorse for alleged crimes.

9. Awami League calls for lockdown protests

Ahead of the ruling, the Awami League has called for a nationwide shutdown. Reuters and local outlets reported widespread demonstrations and blockades, with the party using its networks to mobilise supporters despite the suspension of its political activities.

10. Hasina vows return in audio message

In her message, Hasina asked her supporters not to worry, saying she would “stay alive” and “work for the welfare of people again”. She accused the interim government of granting amnesty to “murderers” and said the country’s economic conditions had deteriorated under the new administration.