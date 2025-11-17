Saudi Bus Tragedy: At Least 42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision; MEA, Telangana Govt Issue Helpline Numbers - Top Points

Saudi Bus Tragedy: At Least 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision Near Medina; MEA, Telangana Govt Issues Helpline Numbers (Screengrab) | X

Riyadh: At least 42 Indians were feared dead on Monday, November 17, after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker. The incident took place when the bus was travelling to Medina from Mecca at around 1:30 am IST.

According to reports, most of the passengers on the bus were from Hyderabad. The pilgrims were returning from Mecca after performing Umrah. At the time of the incident, the passengers were sleeping. As the bus collided with the diesel tanker, it caught fire.

BREAKING: A bus travelling from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire, killing 42 passengers.

Reports say 18 passengers from Hyderabad were on board; only one survived.



Officials confirm 21 women and 11 children among the dead.#SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/LtUqsoNfDz — Sai Ram B (@SaiRamSays) November 17, 2025

Here Are Top Developments:

S Jaishankar Expresses Grief:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Russia, expressed deep shock over the accident. "Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," he said. "Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Jaishankar added.

Indian Embassy Issues Helpline Numbers:

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia issued helpline numbers for the relatives of the victims. The helpline numbers issued by the embassy are -

8002440003 (Toll free)

0122614093

0126614276

0556122301 (WhatsApp)

In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah.



The contact details of the Helpline are as under:



8002440003 (Toll free)

0122614093

0126614276

0556122301… — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) November 17, 2025

Statement By Consulate General of India In Jeddah:

"In light of a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims, near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said in a statement.

"Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry and other local authorities. They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators. A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites," the statement added.

Consulate General of India, Jeddah: "In light of a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims, near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families.… pic.twitter.com/UFo8RmMHqd — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

Telangana Government's Reaction:

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed grief over a bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims. The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after local media reported that Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed in the accident.

In an official statement, the state government confirmed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has alerted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

Reportedly, several residents from Hyderabad were on the bus that was travelling from Mecca to Medina, according to the Telangana CMO.

Helpline Numbers By Telangana Government:

The state government also released helpline numbers - +91 79979 59754, +91 99129 19545.

Kiren Rijiju's Statement:

Union Minister of Minority & Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju expressed condolences to the bereaved families. "I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident on the Medina–Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims. We are in touch with our Embassy officials who are gathering more details & extending all possible assistance. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Rijiju said.

I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident on the Medina–Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims.



We are in touch with our Embassy officials who are gathering more details & extending all possible assistance.

My heartfelt… — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 17, 2025

Asaduddin Owaisi's Statement:

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, also expressed grief after a bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims on their way to Medina from Mecca met with an accident in Saudi Arabia and urged the Centre to bring back the bodies.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in… https://t.co/oiPCgAz4tZ pic.twitter.com/jTuf2kCZPf — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

Owaisi told ANI that he had spoken to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the identity of the victims.