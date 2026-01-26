VIDEO: Woman Cop Dragged 500 Metres By Speeding Car During Drunk-Driving Check In Telangana's Ranga Reddy

A Sub-Inspector was injured after being struck and dragged by a speeding car during a drunk-driving check in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Sunday, January 25. The incident occurred in the Yacharam area, where Sub-Inspector Madhu was deployed for routine vehicle inspection.

According to police officials, a car moving at high speed rammed into Madhu, causing him to land on the vehicle’s bonnet. The driver allegedly continued driving, dragging the officer for nearly 500 metres before local residents intervened and managed to stop the vehicle. The accused has been taken into custody, while Madhu was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Authorities also revealed that before hitting the officer, the same vehicle had struck three bikers due to reckless driving. CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced on social media, showing the speeding car hitting a two-wheeler carrying a couple and their child.

In a separate but similar case, a woman constable with the Telangana excise department was injured after being hit by a ganja-laden car in Nizamabad on Friday, January 23. The constable, identified as Sowmya, attempted to stop the vehicle during a check when the driver allegedly accelerated and struck her. She sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Police later arrested the accused, Syed Sohail and Mohammed Saifuddin, near Nirmal district and seized a large quantity of ganja from the vehicle.