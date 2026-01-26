VIDEO: IAS Tina Dabi Slammed For ‘Lousy Salute’ During Republic Day 2026 Flag Hoisting

A video of Rajasthan’s Barmer District Collector and senior IAS officer Tina Dabi has gone viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions and criticism over an alleged protocol lapse during Republic Day celebrations.

The incident occurred during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the District Collectorate premises in Barmer, where Tina Dabi was hoisting the national flag. In the viral clip, after unfurling the tricolour, she is seen turning in the opposite direction and saluting away from the flag. Moments later, a security personnel stationed nearby signalled her towards the correct direction, following which she immediately corrected herself and completed the protocol.

While the correction took only a few seconds, the video was recorded and widely circulated on social media platforms, leading to divided public reactions. Some users criticised the act as a “breach of protocol,” while others defended the officer, calling it a “human error” during a high-pressure public event.

Several social media users posted sharp remarks such as “That lousy salute” and “Such lapses demoralise others,” while others appreciated the alertness of the security personnel.

Tina Dabi's clarification:

Responding to the controversy, Tina Dabi clarified that the incident was an unintentional mistake caused by momentary confusion during the busy programme. She stated that she corrected herself immediately after realising the error.

Despite the online backlash, officials in administrative circles have downplayed the episode, calling it a minor and inadvertent lapse.