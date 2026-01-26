 'World’s Oldest & Largest Democracies': US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes On 77th Republic Day
US President Donald Trump extended greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day, calling the US and India the world’s oldest and largest democracies. His message was shared by the US Embassy in India. US Ambassador Sergio Gor also marked the occasion, calling US-made aircraft at the parade a symbol of the growing India-US strategic partnership.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday extended wishes as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day.

His remarks were shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X.

Trump said, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies."

Earlier on Monday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day celebrations of India. He said that he was honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time and called the sight of the US-made aircraft flying in the "Indian sky" a powerful symbol of the growing US-India strategic partnership.

Through his official X post, the US Ambassador to India said, "Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India's Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership."

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were the Chief Guests for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations.

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

