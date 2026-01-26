 Philippines RPG Attack Video: Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Escapes Unhurt After His Land Cruiser Takes Direct Hit | VIDEO
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Philippines RPG Attack Video: Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Escapes Unhurt After His Land Cruiser Takes Direct Hit (Screengrab) | X

The Mayor of Shariff Aguak in the Philippines’ Maguindanao del Sur, Akmad Ampatuan, escaped unhurt in an ambush on his convoy on Sunday morning (local time). The attack was caught on CCTV, and the video has also surfaced online.

Notably, the Land Cruiser in which Ampatuan was travelling was hit by an RPG. However, the vehicle absorbed the impact and kept moving. Meanwhile, two of the mayor’s escorts sustained injuries, reported Manila Bulletin.

Video Of the RPG Attack:

The incident took place at around 6:30 am in Barangay Poblacion. According to reports, Ampatuan’s backup vehicle was also hit by bullets. The injured security personnel are undergoing treatment at the Bangsamoro Regional and Medical Center in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan.

In the viral clip, it can be seen that two suspects got down from a minivan. One of then fired the RPG-7, while another started firing bullets at the Ampatuan's convoy. They then fired a rocket towards the mayor’s vehicle. After being hit, the vehicle continued moving, saving the life of the official.

As per reports, the accused were killed in a joint operation by the police and the army. The identity of the suspects is yet to be ascertained.

The motive for the attack is not yet known. Notably, this is the second attack on Ampatuan’s life in five years. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

