 Southern Philippines Ferry Accident: At Least 13 Dead, Around 100 Missing After M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 Capsizes; Authorities Recue Over 200 People | VIDEO
Southern Philippines Ferry Accident: At Least 13 Dead, Around 100 Missing After M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 Capsizes; Authorities Recue Over 200 People | VIDEO



At least 13 people died after an inter-island ferry carrying about 350 passengers and crew sank off Basilan province in the Philippines. Over 200 people were rescued, while around 100 remain missing. Authorities launched major search and rescue operations. The cause is unknown. The Philippines has a history of deadly ferry accidents.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
Southern Philippines Ferry Accident: At Least 13 Dead, Around 100 Missing After M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 Capsizes; Authorities Recue Over 200 People (Screengrab) | X

Manila: At least 13 people reportedly lost their lives after an inter-island ferry carrying around 350 passengers and crew sank early Monday morning (local time) in waters off the Philippines’ Basilan province. According to reports, rescuers have managed to save over 200 people, while around 100 people are still missing.

The tragedy unfolded when an inter-island cargo and passenger ferry, M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, was sailing to southern Jolo Island in Sulu province from the port city of Zamboanga. At the time of the incident, there were 332 passengers and 27 crew members on board the ferry, reported The Associated Press.

After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Rescue teams pulled at least 13 bodies from the water as of early Monday, while dozens of survivors were rescued by Coast Guard units, Navy vessels, and nearby fishing boats, reported IANS, citing officials.

The Coast Guard reportedly cleared the ferry before it left the Zamboanga port, and there were no signs of overloading. The exact reason for the incident is not yet known. Philippine authorities have deployed aircraft and sea assets in the rescue and search operations.

Notably, the Philippine archipelago is known for sea accidents due to frequent storms and allegedly poorly maintained vessels and violations of safety rules.

In December 1987, the ferry Doña Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines. The world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster claimed around 4,300 lives.

