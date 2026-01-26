 UP Accident Video: Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Another In High-Speed Collision In Hathras; 1 Dead
UP Accident Video: Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Another In High-Speed Collision In Hathras; 1 Dead

CCTV footage from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district shows a high-speed head-on collision between two cars at night. A black sedan suddenly swerved into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing a motorcyclist before slamming into a blue Kia. One person was killed, while three to four others were injured. Police are investigating the cause.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
X/@Deadlykalesh

CCTV footage of a high-speed head-on collision between two cars in Hathras district has surfaced on social media, showing the terrifying moments leading to a fatal crash that claimed one life and left three to four others injured.

Car Veers Into Oncoming Lane
The viral video, recorded at night on an urban road in Hathras, shows a black sedan approaching at a very high speed before suddenly swerving sharply across the centre line and crashing head-on into a blue Kia coming from the opposite direction. The impact was severe, leaving both vehicles completely mangled.

Motorcyclist Narrowly Escapes

Seconds before the collision, the out-of-control black car narrowly misses a motorcyclist travelling in the same direction as the blue car. Debris is seen flying across the road as the vehicles collide and the Sedan is overturned, as it crashes on to the Blue Kia.

Tyre Burst or Loss of Control

Preliminary analysis of the footage suggests the black sedan may have suffered a tyre burst or sudden overcorrection, causing the driver to lose control and veer into oncoming traffic. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause.

Police Probe Underway
Police said one person died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Further investigation is underway based on CCTV evidence and eyewitness accounts.

