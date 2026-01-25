Kangaroo Jumps Into Peloton, Causes Shocking Mid-Race Crash At Tour Down Under; Video Goes Viral

Image: SBSSportau/X

In an extraordinary and distinctly Australian twist to the 2026 Tour Down Under, Australian cyclist Jay Vine clinched overall victory despite an unusual mid-race incident in which a kangaroo leapt into the peloton and caused a crash during the final stage.

The incident occurred with about 100 kilometres remaining of the 170 km final stage around Stirling, as riders were pushing hard on the undulating course. A kangaroo suddenly bounded across the road at race speed, sending several cyclists, including Vine, tumbling from their bikes.

Vine, who was leading the race overall, was briefly taken out by the marsupial chaos but quickly remounted and, after a bike change, rejoined the main group. Demonstrating both resilience and skill, he maintained his advantage and finished safely in the peloton, securing his second Tour Down Under title.

Speaking after the race, Vine joked about Australia’s most “dangerous” roadside hazard, noting that kangaroos often hide in bushes before darting out onto roadways, an explanation that drew both laughter and incredulity.

The bizarre crash underscores the unpredictable nature of outdoor sports and provided one of the most memorable moments in recent cycling history, blending elite athletic achievement with a vivid reminder of the unique wildlife challenges faced by Australian events.