 VIDEO: Zomato Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Low Ratings At Hyderabad Pizza Hut
A Zomato delivery executive was allegedly assaulted by Pizza Hut staff in Hyderabad over low customer ratings. The incident, captured on CCTV, went viral on social media. Police have registered an FIR for assault and intimidation and are examining the footage while questioning those involved in the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Upset over a low rating, a staff member of a Pizza Hut outlet allegedly assaulted a Zomato delivery executive in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The heated exchange, which later turned violent, was captured on the restaurant’s CCTV camera, and the video has since gone viral. Following a complaint by the delivery executive, police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the delivery executive, he was confronted by outlet staff when he arrived to pick up an order. The staff allegedly blamed him for the outlet’s poor online image and held him responsible for low customer ratings.

He told police that several employees initially mocked him before the argument escalated. Eyewitnesses said the situation quickly turned violent, with staff members allegedly assaulting him and dragging him to the ground. The entire incident was recorded on the outlet’s CCTV system.

In his statement, the delivery executive said he tried to explain that ratings are given by customers, not delivery workers, but the staff allegedly continued to threaten and attack him.

Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR against the accused Pizza Hut staff for assault and criminal intimidation. Officials are now reviewing the CCTV footage and questioning those seen in the video.

