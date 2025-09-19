Bengaluru: Zomato Agent Assaulted With Chair By 2 Men Over Delayed Food Delivery; Video

Bengaluru: Zomato Agent Assaulted With Plastic Container, Chair By 2 Men For Delay In Delivering Food Order (Screengrab) | X/@abdurrab00

Bengaluru: A zomato delivery agent was allegedly assaulted by two men in Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, on Sunday, September 14. The alleged assault took place near Shobha Theatre. The accused reportedly thrashed the delivery agent as he arrived late to deliver the food order, reported NDTV. The incident was caught on camera, and soon the video went viral online.

In the video, it could be seen that when the Zomato delivery agent arrived at the spot, he was questioned by the accused. Soon, the verbal altercation escalated, and the accused started thrashing the delivery agency.

Video Of The Incident:

@ACPBypuraBCP @BlrCityPolice @zomato shobha theatre babuji nagar Bengaluru 560026

ek zomato delivery boy ke sath haiwaniyat pic.twitter.com/yEtcYwGjPk — عبدالرب (@abdurrab00) September 16, 2025

In the video, it could be seen that one of the accused hit the victim on his head with a plastic container, while another accused thrashed him with a chair. The clip also shows that one of the men even tried to climb onto the bike of the delivery agent.

One of the accused wearing light-coloured t-shirt seemed to be drunk as he was not able to stand properly. Police intervened in the matter after receiving the information. Statements of both parties were recorded. However, no official FIR has been filed in the matter.