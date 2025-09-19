 Bengaluru: Zomato Agent Assaulted With Chair By 2 Men Over Delayed Food Delivery; Video
A zomato delivery agent was allegedly assaulted by two men in Bengaluru. The incident, which took place on Sunday, was recorded on camera.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Bengaluru: Zomato Agent Assaulted With Plastic Container, Chair By 2 Men For Delay In Delivering Food Order (Screengrab) | X/@abdurrab00

Bengaluru: A zomato delivery agent was allegedly assaulted by two men in Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, on Sunday, September 14. The alleged assault took place near Shobha Theatre. The accused reportedly thrashed the delivery agent as he arrived late to deliver the food order, reported NDTV. The incident was caught on camera, and soon the video went viral online.

In the video, it could be seen that when the Zomato delivery agent arrived at the spot, he was questioned by the accused. Soon, the verbal altercation escalated, and the accused started thrashing the delivery agency.

Video Of The Incident:

In the video, it could be seen that one of the accused hit the victim on his head with a plastic container, while another accused thrashed him with a chair. The clip also shows that one of the men even tried to climb onto the bike of the delivery agent.

Suzuki Motorcycle India To Reduce Prices By ₹18,024 To Pass GST Rate Cut Benefits
NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Hearing Today On Answer Key Dispute; Counselling Schedule Awaited
Over 7,000 Farmers Hit As August Rains Ravage 4,000 Hectares In Nashik
Bombay High Court Questions Authority Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Over Staying Vashi Demolition Notices
One of the accused wearing light-coloured t-shirt seemed to be drunk as he was not able to stand properly. Police intervened in the matter after receiving the information. Statements of both parties were recorded. However, no official FIR has been filed in the matter.

