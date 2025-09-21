UP ATS Arrests 3 Bhiwandi Youths For Allegedly Raising Funds For Palestine

UP ATS arrests three Bhiwandi youths for allegedly transferring Rs 3 lakh funds to Palestine | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) on Saturday arrested three youths from Bhiwandi for allegedly collecting and transferring funds to Palestine.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Ayan Mohammad Hussain, 22, resident of Sahara Apartment near Tahera Marriage Hall; Abu Sufiyan Tajammul Ansari, 22, of Gulzar Nagar; and Zaid Notiyar Abdul Qadir, 22, from Vetal Pada.

According to police sources, the three accused had reportedly collected around Rs 3 lakh intended for Palestinians and routed the money through their accomplices in Uttar Pradesh, who later transferred it abroad without authorisation.

The accused were interrogated at Shanti Nagar police station before being handed over to Uttar Pradesh for further questioning. Senior officials at Nizampura police station supervised the operation.

The case came to light after the UP ATS registered an investigation on August 27, invoking relevant sections of anti-terror and foreign funding laws. Investigators said the operation underscores the increasing vigilance by security agencies in monitoring illegal financial networks used to support causes abroad, which can sometimes be linked to terror financing.

According to sources, the UP ATS had been tracking the three accused since Friday. The operation culminated on Saturday afternoon when Abu Sufiyan was apprehended from a flat in Gulzar Nagar. During questioning, he revealed the identities of his two accomplices. Following this, the ATS, in coordination with Bhiwandi police, arrested Zaid Abdul Qadir and Mohammad Ayan Mohammad Hussain. The trio was then produced before the Shanti Nagar police station for entry and transit remand and subsequently sent to Lucknow.

Investigators are now examining the financial and online networks used by the accused to mobilise funds, as well as tracing other possible intermediaries involved.

