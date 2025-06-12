 Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
According to the ATS, confidential information was received that a suspicious person is coming with illegal firearms. To verify the said confidential information, a trap was laid at Mahatma Gandhi Road, Dombivali and a person, aged 35 years, was taken into custody.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
ATS seizes illegal firearms and ammunition in Dombivli operation; two arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have apprehended two persons in a case of allegedly possessing illegal firearms and have seized cache of arms from them, officials said on Thursday.

During his interrogation and body search, three firearms and a total of 35 live cartridges were seized from his possession and a case had been registered against him at ATS Kalachowki Police Station, under relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

Chhattisgarh: ATS Nabs 3 Bangladeshi Nationals At Mumbai Airport While Attempting To Flee To Iraq
article-image

"The person to whom the said arrested accused had earlier sold the firearms has also been arrested with the help of technical analysis on 11/06/2025 along with 01 firearm. Thus, in the said crime, a total of 04 firearms, 35 live cartridges, 02 magazines worth an estimated total of Rs. 7.5 lakhs have been seized," said an ATS official.

