Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized

ATS seizes illegal firearms and ammunition in Dombivli operation; two arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have apprehended two persons in a case of allegedly possessing illegal firearms and have seized cache of arms from them, officials said on Thursday.

According to the ATS, confidential information was received that a suspicious person is coming with illegal firearms. To verify the said confidential information, a trap was laid at Mahatma Gandhi Road, Dombivali and a person, aged 35 years, was taken into custody.

During his interrogation and body search, three firearms and a total of 35 live cartridges were seized from his possession and a case had been registered against him at ATS Kalachowki Police Station, under relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

"The person to whom the said arrested accused had earlier sold the firearms has also been arrested with the help of technical analysis on 11/06/2025 along with 01 firearm. Thus, in the said crime, a total of 04 firearms, 35 live cartridges, 02 magazines worth an estimated total of Rs. 7.5 lakhs have been seized," said an ATS official.